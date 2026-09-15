Stephen Curry and Paolo Banchero are at the center of a huge trade idea that could change the Golden State Warriors' future. The proposal, however, is not an actual NBA trade. Bleacher Report analyst Andy Bailey suggested a three-team deal involving the Warriors, Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks on September 14, with Banchero heading to Golden State alongside AJ Green and Goga Bitadze.

The Warriors would send Jimmy Butler, rookie Yaxel Lendeborg and three future first-round picks to Orlando under the proposal. Milwaukee would also be involved to make the salary numbers work. Bailey believes the move could give Curry more help now while giving Golden State a young star for life after Curry.

Stephen Curry Could Get Paolo Banchero In Blockbuster Warriors Trade Idea

Bailey's proposal would give the Warriors Paolo Banchero, AJ Green and Goga Bitadze. In return, Golden State would give Orlando Jimmy Butler, Yaxel Lendeborg and first-round picks in 2027, 2029 and 2033. The Magic would also send Wendell Carter Jr. to Milwaukee, while the Bucks would give Green to Golden State.

The main reason behind the idea is simple: Bailey believes Golden State should do more while Stephen Curry is still playing at a high level. The Warriors finished the 2025–26 regular season with a 37-45 record, winning their initial Play-In game against the Los Angeles Clippers before ultimately falling to the Phoenix Suns in the second round, leaving them just short of the traditional playoff bracket.Banchero would add scoring, size and playmaking next to Curry.

Banchero averaged 22.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists during the 2025-26 regular season, according to NBA.com. The proposed deal would also give Golden State a possible young centerpiece after Curry's career ends. That explains why Bailey views the massive package as worth considering.

Warriors Trade Idea Also Gives Orlando And Milwaukee A New Path

For Orlando, the deal would be about more than simply moving Banchero. The Magic would receive Butler, Lendeborg and three future first-round picks. Bailey points to Butler's contract coming off the books after 2026-27 and believes the future Warriors picks could become more valuable once Curry is no longer leading Golden State.

Milwaukee enters because of the salary rules. Bailey's proposal has the Bucks taking Wendell Carter Jr. while sending AJ Green to Golden State. The Bucks could use their trade exception to absorb Carter's contract while staying below the first apron. Green's shooting would be missed, but Carter would give Milwaukee a starting-caliber center.

There is one major detail fans should not miss: this trade has not happened. Bleacher Report presented it as an idea, not a report of negotiations. Butler is also recovering from his right ACL injury, while Golden State has not indicated that this exact deal is being discussed. For now, Curry and Banchero remain with their current teams.