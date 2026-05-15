A lunch with Warren Buffett, Stephen Curry, and Ayesha Curry just turned into one of the biggest charity auction moments of the year. A winning bid of $9,000,100 was placed during the “A Seat at the Table” eBay fundraiser, but the final impact became even bigger after Buffett promised to match that amount twice. According to Reuters and CNBC, the total raised will now reach nearly $27 million for two nonprofit organizations helping families, children, and people facing homelessness across California.

Warren Buffett And Stephen Curry's Charity Lunch Auction Raises Nearly $27 Million

The weeklong eBay auction officially closed on Thursday with a winning bid of $9,000,100, according to CNBC. The winner, whose identity has not been revealed yet, will attend a private lunch on June 24 in Omaha, Nebraska, alongside Warren Buffett, Stephen Curry, Ayesha Curry, and up to seven guests.

What made the story even bigger was Buffett's decision to personally match the winning amount for both charities involved. Reuters reported that the Berkshire Hathaway chairman will donate an additional $18 million combined, pushing the fundraiser's total impact close to $27 million. The money will support GLIDE and Eat. Learn. Play., the foundation started by Stephen and Ayesha Curry.

GLIDE works in San Francisco's Tenderloin district and helps people dealing with poverty, homelessness, and addiction. Meanwhile, Eat. Learn. Play. focuses on food access, literacy, and physical wellness for children. The event also marked the first time Stephen and Ayesha Curry joined Buffett for one of his famous charity lunch auctions, adding a fresh angle to a long-running tradition.

Warren Buffett Continues Famous Charity Tradition With Stephen And Ayesha Curry

For more than two decades, Warren Buffett's charity lunches have raised massive amounts for nonprofit work. Previous auctions generated nearly $53.2 million for GLIDE through 21 events, while a 2022 bid reportedly reached a record $19 million, according to eBay. This year's version brought a different energy because of the Curry family's involvement.

Buffett explained the reason behind the partnership in a public statement. He said, “Over the years, I've seen how the business community and innovative nonprofits can work together to create real change. Partnering with Stephen and Ayesha to help launch something new in support of these communities is something I'm very happy to be part of.”

Stephen and Ayesha Curry also shared why the fundraiser mattered to them. They said, “We've always believed that access can open doors, but what matters most is what you do with it. With this incredible auction, we are excited to turn this moment into real impact for students and families throughout the Bay Area community.”

At 95 years old, Warren Buffett still remains one of the world's richest people, with Forbes estimating his net worth around $143.5 billion. But this auction showed why his charity work continues getting attention worldwide. What started as a lunch invitation quickly became a major fundraising moment capable of changing lives across multiple communities.