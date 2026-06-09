Ayesha Curry turned heads at the 79th Tony Awards, but it was her husband Stephen Curry's public reaction that went viral on social media! The entrepreneur, restaurateur, author, actress and philanthropist attended the event at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday and later shared four photos from the evening on Instagram. The photos showed Ayesha posing in a striking cherry-red outfit designed by Monse and styled by Jason Bolden.

Stephen Curry's Reaction Steals the Spotlight

The look did not go unnoticed by the Golden State Warriors star. Stephen Curry shared one of the photos on his Instagram Story and left a message for his wife that caught the attention of fans. "Ain't been a secret for a while now….wowzers????," he wrote.

Ayesha has built a successful career of her own over the years. Besides being known as Stephen Curry's wife, she is a businesswoman, restaurateur, author, actress and philanthropist who regularly attends major entertainment and cultural events.

For the Tony Awards, she opted for a monochromatic cherry-red ensemble featuring a high halter neckline that wrapped around her neck. She paired the outfit with sparkling diamond drop earrings and completed the look with a sleek updo and centre-parted hairstyle.

While Ayesha was making headlines in New York, Stephen Curry has also remained in the spotlight during the NBA offseason. The four-time NBA champion recently drew attention after signing a 10-year deal with Chinese shoe brand Li-Ning. The agreement marked a major business move for one of basketball's biggest names.

Inside Stephen Curry And Ayesha Curry's Family Life

The couple's relationship has also remained one of the most closely followed in sports. Stephen and Ayesha first met at church as teenagers in Charlotte. Years later, they reconnected in Los Angeles in 2008 and began dating. Their relationship eventually led to marriage in 2011, and they have since built both a family and successful business ventures together.

Today, they are parents to four children: Riley, Ryan, Canon and Caius. They share glimpses of their family life with fans through public appearances, social media updates and major events, making them one of the most recognizable families in sports.

As for the NBA legend, he is now preparing for his 18th season in the league and will be aiming to add a fifth championship to his resume. The Warriors, however, will be looking for a stronger campaign after missing the playoffs with a 37-45 record this season.