Victor Wembanyama and Jalen Brunson are back in the spotlight as the NBA Finals return to Madison Square Garden for Game 4. The Knicks still lead the series 2-1, but the mood has changed after San Antonio's Game 3 victory. With both teams believing they can win the championship, Wednesday night's matchup could shape the rest of the Finals. The Spurs arrive with fresh confidence after stealing a road win in New York. Speaking after Game 3, Stephon Castle made it clear that one victory has not changed the team's mindset. He said, "I think everybody was feeling good. I didn't want us to get too happy about one win. I think since the end of Game 2 we've still been confident that we're gonna win this series. That's what we plan to do."

Spurs Vs Knicks Game 4 Could Decide Momentum In The NBA Finals

Game 4 brings a simple challenge for both teams. The Spurs want to leave New York with the series tied, while the Knicks hope to regain control before the Finals return to San Antonio. That urgency has been visible throughout a series filled with tough defense and physical play.

San Antonio's biggest success in Game 3 came from Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs star attacked early, scored 32 points and looked comfortable both near the basket and from long range. If he can repeat that performance, New York will once again have its hands full trying to slow him down.

At the other end, the Knicks need strong performances from Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. New York's depth has also been important throughout the postseason. When players like OG Anunoby, Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges get going offensively, the Knicks become a much tougher team to contain. That battle of supporting casts could be just as important as the stars.

Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle And De'Aaron Fox Remain Key For Spurs

Every playoff game creates a new storyline, and the Spurs have several reasons to feel optimistic heading into Game 4. One of them is Stephon Castle, who continues to make an impact on both ends of the floor with his energy, defense and fearless drives to the basket.

Another player to watch is De'Aaron Fox. His numbers have swung sharply from game to game during this series. He shot efficiently in Game 2 but struggled from the field in Game 3 despite the Spurs win. San Antonio would love a more balanced performance to ease pressure on Wembanyama.

The Knicks know what is at stake, and the Spurs understand the opportunity in front of them. One team will leave Madison Square Garden with a major advantage. As the Finals continue to deliver drama and intensity, Game 4 feels like the kind of night that could define the entire championship race.