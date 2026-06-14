Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs came incredibly close to an NBA title, but they are heading home without the trophy. After the New York Knicks sealed a 94-90 win in Game 5 to clinch the NBA Finals 4-1, Wembanyama shared a brutally honest assessment of what went wrong. The young star believes the Spurs controlled large parts of the series, yet costly mistakes allowed New York to capitalize when it mattered most.

Victor Wembanyama Says Spurs ‘Dominated' Most Of NBA Finals Against Knicks

The disappointment was clear after the final buzzer. Speaking to reporters following the loss, Wembanyama explained that the Spurs learned how small mistakes can decide a championship series. Despite competing well throughout the Finals, San Antonio could not finish games strongly enough against a disciplined Knicks team.

“One of many things I learned is that the margin of error is very, very thin. We absolutely dominated most of the series. But our errors, our mistakes, were punished so hard,” Wembanyama said during his postgame press conference, according to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel.

His comments are backed up by the numbers. During the ESPN broadcast, Ernie Johnson noted that the Spurs led for 177 of the possible 240 minutes played in the series. The Knicks led for only 56 minutes, but those moments came late in games when every possession carried the most importance.

That reality made the loss even tougher for San Antonio. While the Spurs often looked like the stronger team for long stretches, the Knicks repeatedly found ways to take control in winning time. And that became a major lesson for Wembanyama moving forward.

Knicks Punished Spurs Mistakes As Victor Wembanyama Looks Ahead

Championship losses often become turning points for young stars. For Wembanyama, this defeat may be one of those moments. At just 22 years old, he experienced the highest stage in basketball and saw how quickly opportunities can disappear when details are overlooked.

The Spurs star admitted he was surprised by how similar each game felt throughout the series. “It surprised me that every game has the same scenario, every five games in the series have the same scenario, and how relentless we were in our mistakes, and they were in punishing them,” Wembanyama said, according to Sports Illustrated's Tom Petrini.

Game 5 reflected that struggle. Wembanyama finished with 19 points, 14 rebounds, and five blocks, but he made only seven of his 19 shots and missed several key attempts late. The Knicks took advantage and closed out the series on San Antonio's home floor. The loss hurts today, but it may become the experience that shapes Wembanyama's future championship journey.