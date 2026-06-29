Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham are once again at the center of a major WNBA conversation. This time, however, it is not about points or highlights. Speaking on her podcast Show Me Something, Cunningham openly criticized the WNBA and league officials for not doing enough to protect Clark from repeated physical play. The Indiana Fever guard said Clark is regularly targeted during games and believes referees have failed to address the issue. Her comments quickly went viral after ClutchPoints shared the clip on X on June 29.

Sophie Cunningham Says Caitlin Clark Is Being Targeted During WNBA Games

Cunningham addressed the issue while discussing a recent Fever game on her podcast with co-host West Wilson. According to the Fever veteran, neither she nor her teammates saw the incident unfold in real time. She explained that had they seen it happen, they would have immediately stood up for Clark on the court.

Speaking on Show Me Something, Cunningham said, “During real time last night, I did not see that happen. None of our team saw it happen, because I promise you, if we would have seen that happen, we would have had her back.” She continued, “Unfortunately, this type of stuff happens every single game to her, and the league and the refs do absolutely nothing about it.”

Cunningham also suggested that Clark receives extra physical attention because of her superstar status. She added, “They are definitely targeting her, and the league and the refs do nothing to protect her.” The comments have reignited debates surrounding officiating, player safety and how the WNBA handles physical play involving its biggest stars.

Caitlin Clark Physicality Debate Continues To Divide WNBA Fans

The discussion around Clark and physical play has been building since her arrival in the WNBA. Several hard fouls and heated moments involving the Fever star have sparked strong reactions from fans, players and media members over the last two seasons.

According to reports from CBS Sports, Cunningham also referenced videos showing Clark taking hits to the throat and absorbing hard contact during games. She said, “You see the videos of literally kneeing and cheap-shotting Clark in the throat. If somebody did that to any of our teammates, we'd be upset.” Those comments quickly spread across social media.

The WNBA has not publicly responded to Cunningham's latest remarks. Still, her comments have once again put the spotlight on officiating standards and player protection. As Clark's popularity continues to drive ratings, attendance and merchandise sales, the conversation surrounding how the league protects its stars is unlikely to disappear anytime soon.