Sarah Spain has entered the growing debate around Caitlin Clark, but this time the focus is not on what happened on the court. The veteran broadcaster publicly criticized fellow journalist Christine Brennan over her recent coverage of the Indiana Fever star. Speaking in a video posted on LinkedIn, Spain said Brennan's reporting has become too focused on Clark and argued that it no longer reflects balanced journalism.

Sarah Spain Questions Christine Brennan's Caitlin Clark Coverage

Spain's comments came after USA Today columnist Christine Brennan wrote about Alyssa Thomas' one-game suspension for striking Clark in the throat during last week's game between the Phoenix Mercury and Indiana Fever. In that column, Brennan argued WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert had failed to protect Clark and wrote that the league had not given its biggest star the respect she deserves.

Responding to that coverage, Spain said Brennan was painting the entire league with one broad claim. She said, “We would never say the ‘NBA hates' fill-in-the-blank. That's describing every single player in the league as having that opinion and being a part of an agenda. She does that all the time with the WNBA, and it is frankly a dereliction of duties as a journalist.”

The criticism quickly shifted attention from Clark's on-court treatment to the way her story is being covered. It also opened another conversation about where passionate reporting ends and balanced journalism begins.

Sarah Spain Also Questions Whether Book Promotion Is Driving The Coverage

Spain did not stop with Brennan's column. She also questioned whether Brennan's continued focus on Clark is connected to promoting her recently released Caitlin Clark biography rather than covering the WNBA as a whole.

She said, “I've had people ask me what Christine's intent is with all of this riding for Caitlin. I have to assume that's why she keeps writing these pieces and keeps inserting the book's title. That is the most gracious excuse I can give for her singular focus on one player, and not on the league.”

The exchange comes during another closely watched week for Clark. Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White recently criticized officials over what she called “cheap shots” on Clark, teammate Sophie Cunningham said opponents are “definitely targeting” her, and the WNBA suspended Alyssa Thomas after upgrading her contact with Clark to a Flagrant 2. Spain's remarks have now added another layer to an already intense discussion surrounding the league's biggest star.