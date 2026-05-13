Russell Westbrook, player for the Sacramento Kings, has evolved from being just an extremely talented basketball star to a shrewd businessman with one of the largest portfolios in basketball. The MVP has been renowned for his sheer aggression on the basketball floor and has made himself millions by way of his earnings from the NBA league, endorsements, fashion, and investments. He's been one of the league's highest-paid players under contract with teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, LA Lakers, and LA Clippers.



Russell Westbrook's current net worth and earnings



Westbrook was selected fourth overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2008 NBA Draft. His NBA career has been spent with the Los Angeles Lakers, Thunder, Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, and LA Clippers.



He's got a knack for triple-doubles and a penchant for high-energy plays. Westbrook has been a nine-time all-star and was the NBA MVP in 2017. These awards won't get him an NBA title. Westbrook is due $3.8 million in base salary for 2023-24 on his contract with the Clippers. This is evident from the two-year contract worth $7.8 million that he has signed.



In the Los Angeles Lakers team, he has been earning almost $47 million annually, which is his highest income to date. He earns a great deal from endorsements with companies such as Pepsi and Nike. An example of his entrepreneurship can be found in the line of clothes he sells.



Russell Westbrook's current brand endorsements and assets



Russell Westbrook's endorsement portfolio is a testament to his success in the NBA and his influence in the world of fashion and pop culture. The former MVP has teamed up with big names such as Jordan Brand, Nike, PepsiCo, True Religion, Kings and Jaxs Boxer Briefs, and Varo Bank. His long-term contract with Jordan Brand has been one of the biggest endorsements of his career.

Westbrook has also made a splash in the fashion space, outside of sponsorships with his streetwear brand Honour The Gift, which is inspired by his Los Angeles roots and personal journey. Apart from his endorsements, Westbrook has managed to amass a fortune through various luxurious investments.

As an NBA star, Westbrook has owned various luxury properties in California, ranging from expensive houses in Los Angeles and Brentwood, and he has also purchased some luxury vehicles from brands such as Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce, Porsche, and Dodge. Westbrook has constructed a substantial financial empire that is fueled by his salary as an NBA star with various investments, fashion brands, and business ventures.

With his success in the NBA league, Westbrook has managed to establish a massive financial empire that includes lucrative salaries, endorsement deals, fashion businesses, and luxury investments. Westbrook, a previous NBA MVP, remains one of the game's most marketable and influential players, who has continued expanding his financial empire outside the sport through exceptional performance and by building various companies such as Honour The Gift.