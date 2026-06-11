Rihanna and A$AP Rocky somehow turned New York City's late-night celebration into an unforgettable moment after the New York Knicks pulled off a crazy comeback win in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. While people were pouring into the streets to celebrate, the celebrity couple jumped right in and hung around until nearly 3 AM. TMZ videos showed Rihanna and Rocky out there shooting baskets with fans and just soaking up the whole buzz as the Knicks inched within one victory of their first NBA championship since 1973.

The Knicks' dramatic victory already had the city buzzing, but Rihanna and Rocky's appearance gave fans another reason to celebrate. Their late-night outing quickly became one of the most talked-about moments following New York's biggest win of the season.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Join Knicks Fans During Late-Night New York Celebration

The celebration unfolded shortly after the Knicks completed their historic comeback against the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4. According to TMZ, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted in the middle of a large crowd, taking turns shooting basketballs while fans cheered around them.

The videos showed the couple fully embracing the moment. Rocky took the first shot before Rihanna stepped up and made an attempt of her own. Neither star was wearing official Knicks gear, but Rocky's outfit featured orange tones that many fans connected to the team's colors.

Their appearance added even more energy to an already electric night. For New York fans, it felt like the entire city was celebrating together. The scenes also highlighted how much excitement this Knicks playoff run has generated, setting the stage for an even bigger story if the team can finish the job.

Knicks Move Closer To First NBA Title Since 1973

Big celebrations often happen after championship wins, but New York's party started before the trophy has even been handed out. The city's excitement reflects just how close the Knicks are to ending a title drought that has lasted more than five decades.

The reason for the whole celebration was New York's pretty remarkable Game 4 comeback. After trailing by as many as 29 points, the Knicks kind of stormed back in the second half and really managed to stun the Spurs. That win gave New York a 3-1 series lead and pushed the team right up to the edge of a championship.

Now, all eyes turn to the next game. The Knicks need just one more victory to secure their first NBA title since 1973. If that happens, the celebrations seen this week may only be a preview. Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and thousands of fans have already shown what this run means to the city, making this story about much more than basketball.