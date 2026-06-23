Micah Nori is finally getting his long-awaited chance to lead an NBA team. After spending years building a strong reputation around the league, the longtime Minnesota Timberwolves assistant is heading to Portland. ESPN's Shams Charania reported on June 23 that the Portland Trail Blazers have hired Nori as their new head coach on a multiyear deal. The move ends Portland's lengthy coaching search and gives the rebuilding franchise an experienced basketball mind to guide its young roster.

Portland Trail Blazers Hire Micah Nori After Extensive Coaching Search

The Trail Blazers had been searching for a new coach for several weeks after their coaching vacancy opened. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Portland has now chosen Micah Nori, who spent the last five seasons as Chris Finch's lead assistant with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Reports suggest Nori beat out several candidates before landing the role.

Nori arrives in Portland with nearly two decades of NBA coaching experience. He began his assistant coaching career with the Toronto Raptors in 2009 and later worked with the Sacramento Kings, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons and Timberwolves. Around the league, he is widely respected for his defensive knowledge, player development work and leadership skills.

For Portland, the hire makes plenty of sense. The franchise is still building around a young core, including promising center Donovan Clingan, and Nori's track record with developing talent in Minnesota likely played a major role in the decision. His arrival also closes an important chapter in Portland's offseason and shifts the focus toward the team's future.

Micah Nori's Long NBA Journey Finally Leads To A Head Coaching Opportunity

For years, Micah Nori has quietly been one of the NBA's most respected assistants. Yet despite interviewing for several openings across the league, a full-time head coaching job always seemed just out of reach. That finally changed on Tuesday.

The 52-year-old coach joined Minnesota in 2021 and quickly became one of Chris Finch's most trusted voices. During his time there, the Timberwolves developed into one of the NBA's strongest defensive teams and made multiple deep playoff runs. Nori also gained national attention during the 2024 playoffs when he stepped in during Finch's absence and helped guide the team through a postseason series.

Wolves fans have already expressed disappointment about losing him, which says plenty about the impact he had in Minnesota. Still, many around the NBA believe this opportunity is well deserved. For Portland, this hire is about more than filling a vacancy, it is about finding the right leader for a young team hoping to take its next step. Time will now tell whether Nori can turn that promise into results.