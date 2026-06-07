NBA Finals 2026: Donald Trump's planned appearance at Game 3 of the NBA Finals is set to change the experience for thousands of fans heading to Madison Square Garden on Monday night. With the U.S. President expected to be in attendance for the New York Knicks' first NBA Finals home game since 1999, arena officials have announced extensive security arrangements and warned spectators to arrive much earlier than usual.

Madison Square Garden Tightens Security Ahead Of Donald Trump's Visit

For fans lucky enough to have tickets, the evening will not just be about basketball. Anyone entering Madison Square Garden will face tighter screening procedures, while restrictions on bags and personal belongings will be stricter than those seen at a typical NBA game.

The New York Knicks confirmed that a no-bag policy will be in place for the sold-out contest. Officials also said all fans entering the arena should expect “TSA-style screening procedures."

The guidance was issued as part of a joint announcement from Madison Square Garden and the U.S. Secret Service. Fans were told there would be “no storage available for prohibited items" and were encouraged to “limit personal items to an absolute minimum."

Secret Service Issues Strict Entry Rules For NBA Finals Fans

Security planning for Monday's game extends well beyond the arena itself. The Secret Service has released a lengthy list of banned items, including weapons, ammunition, explosives, drones, laser pointers, aerosols, selfie sticks, bicycles, balloons, recreational mobility devices and non-service animals. Glass, metal and thermal containers will also not be permitted inside the venue.

The New York Police Department confirmed it is working alongside the Secret Service to coordinate security around Madison Square Garden and nearby streets. Officials expect large crowds in Midtown Manhattan as fans gather for one of the most anticipated Knicks games in decades.

Traffic Disruptions Expected Around Knicks' NBA Finals Game 3

Traffic is also expected to be a major issue. City officials acknowledged that presidential visits regularly cause delays across Manhattan, and the combination of a presidential appearance and a packed NBA Finals crowd is likely to create additional challenges around the area.

With tip-off approaching, fans heading to Madison Square Garden have been advised to arrive at least two hours early. The Knicks' long-awaited return to the NBA Finals on home court is already a major event. Trump revealed on Friday that he plans to attend the game. According to reports, Knicks owner James Dolan extended the invitation to the President, who has long been known as a supporter of the franchise.

The visit continues Trump's growing presence at major sporting events during his second term. He has already attended the Super Bowl, Daytona 500 and Ryder Cup this year.