Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks are heading home with all the momentum. After surviving a furious comeback from Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, the Knicks escaped with a 105-104 victory in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. The win gave New York a 2-0 series lead and put them in a strong position before the Finals move to Madison Square Garden. For most of the final quarter, the Knicks looked fully in control. They built a 14-point lead with six minutes remaining and appeared ready to cruise to another victory. However, the Spurs refused to quit and suddenly turned the game into a tense battle in the closing moments.

Knicks Survive Spurs' Comeback To Secure Crucial Game 2 Victory

San Antonio's comeback was led by Victor Wembanyama, who once again showed why he is one of the league's brightest stars. The French big man scored key baskets late in the game and even helped the Spurs briefly regain the lead after completing a basket through contact.

The game changed again in the final minute. Brunson answered with a difficult fadeaway jumper to tie the score. Moments later, a turnover and foul by Wembanyama sent Brunson to the free-throw line. He made one of two attempts, giving New York a slim one-point advantage.

With seconds remaining, the Spurs had one final chance. Wembanyama rose for a mid-range jumper over Mitchell Robinson, but the shot missed as time expired. Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 21 points, Mikal Bridges added 20, and the Knicks found a way to win despite Brunson shooting just 7-for-25 from the field.

Madison Square Garden Prepares For Historic NBA Finals Return

Now the spotlight shifts from San Antonio to New York. The next chapter of this series will take place in one of basketball's most famous arenas, where excitement is already building among Knicks fans.

Game 3 will mark Madison Square Garden's first NBA Finals game since June 25, 1999. The Knicks not only return home with a 2-0 lead, but they also know that two more wins on their own floor would complete a sweep and secure the franchise's first championship since 1973.

Tipoff for Game 3 is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET, with ABC and ESPN carrying the broadcast. The Knicks have won the first two games by delivering in key moments, but the Spurs have shown they can fight until the very end. As the series heads to New York, the question is simple: Can the Knicks finish the job, or will Wembanyama and the Spurs find a way back into the Finals?