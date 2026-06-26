LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are once again being linked together, but is another homecoming actually possible? The idea has excited NBA fans for weeks, especially as uncertainty continues around James' future with the Los Angeles Lakers. However, veteran NBA insider Brian Windhorst has now poured cold water on those reunion talks. According to Windhorst, Cleveland simply does not have enough money available under the salary cap, making a return extremely difficult unless the franchise makes a major roster move.

Brian Windhorst Says Cleveland Cavaliers Lack The Money To Sign LeBron James

The possibility of LeBron James returning to Cleveland sounds exciting, but Brian Windhorst believes it is not realistic right now. Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Windhorst explained that the Cavaliers have very limited financial flexibility. He said, “Right now, the Cavs can only offer LeBron four million bucks.” That figure is far below what James is expected to earn.

Windhorst also warned fans against assuming that James would accept a huge pay cut just to return home. He said, “One of the things I've learned about LeBron is you never count his money and never spend his money. So, making assumptions that LeBron would take a lot less money, I see people making that assumption, and I just don't think it's smart.”

The NBA insider added that Cleveland would likely need to trade an important player to create enough cap space. Windhorst specifically mentioned center Jarrett Allen, saying, “The only real way that I can see that the Cavs could get LeBron the money would be to do a trade with Jarrett Allen. But I don't think that would improve the Cavs. I don't see the pathway.” While Cleveland remains a popular fan theory, attention is now shifting back to James' situation in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Lakers And Golden State Warriors Continue To Hover Around LeBron James

The story around LeBron James is still unfolding, and much of it depends on what happens with the Lakers. Although there has been plenty of speculation, the four-time NBA champion remains a member of the franchise for now.

ESPN insider Shams Charania recently revealed that talks between James and the Lakers have been quiet this offseason. Speaking on NBA Today, Charania said, “There was a check-in call made, to my understanding, early in free agency once teams were able to start negotiating with their own free agents after the end of the NBA Finals.” He further added, “Since then though there hasn't been much communication, from my understanding, between the Lakers and LeBron James' side. And certainly not an offer yet.”

Meanwhile, ESPN's Anthony Slater reported that the Golden State Warriors would have interest in James if negotiations with Los Angeles unexpectedly collapse. League sources believe James is still likely to remainwith the Lakers, but the Warriors are keeping a close eye on the situation. A potential partnership between LeBron James and Stephen Curry has fascinated NBA fans for years, and if circumstances change, that dream scenario could quickly return to the spotlight.