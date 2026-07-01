Marcus Smart is heading to Houston, and the move could be one of the most important veteran signings of NBA free agency. The former NBA Defensive Player of the Year has agreed to a two-year, $13 million deal with the Houston Rockets, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The contract includes a player option for the second season. More than the money, the reunion with head coach Ime Udoka gives Smart a fresh opportunity to play a bigger role on a young team aiming to take the next step.

Marcus Smart Signs Two-Year Houston Rockets Contract After Leaving Lakers

The deal became public on July 1, 2026, soon after NBA free agency opened. ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Marcus Smart agreed to a two-year, $13 million contract with the Houston Rockets, including a player option for the 2027-28 season. The veteran guard entered free agency after declining his $5.4 million player option with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he spent the 2025-26 season.

For Houston, the signing is about much more than adding another guard. Smart brings defense, leadership and playoff experience to a young roster that continues to grow under head coach Ime Udoka. The two already know each other well from their time together in Boston, making this reunion a natural fit. Many analysts have also called the contract a strong value for the Rockets.

The move also gives Smart a chance to play a meaningful role again after one season in Los Angeles. While the Lakers lose an experienced defender, Houston adds a player known for changing games without needing to score big. That makes this signing important not only for both teams but also for the Western Conference race.

Ime Udoka Reunion Gives Marcus Smart A Fresh Start In Houston

Marcus Smart has built his NBA career on toughness, defense and leadership. The sixth overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft spent most of his career with the Boston Celtics, where he won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award in the 2021-22 season and helped the team reach the 2022 NBA Finals.

The reunion with Ime Udoka could be the biggest reason behind this move. Udoka understands how to use Smart's defensive style and leadership, while Houston gets a veteran who can guide its young core. During the 2025-26 season with the Lakers, Smart averaged around 9.3 points per game while continuing to make his impact on the defensive end.

As the Rockets continue building a team capable of making a deep playoff run, Smart's arrival adds experience without putting pressure on the team's salary structure. It is a move that benefits both sides, and now attention shiftse to how quickly Smart can help Houston move closer to becoming a serious contender.