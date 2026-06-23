Norman Powell's future in Miami suddenly looks uncertain. Just days after the Heat reshaped the NBA landscape with a blockbuster trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo, another major roster decision appears to be taking shape. According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, Miami is not expecting to re-sign Powell this offseason because of financial limitations. The veteran guard is set to enter free agency, and while the Heat value his scoring, the franchise is now focused on building the right roster around Giannis and Bam Adebayo.

Miami Heat Unlikely To Retain Norman Powell After Blockbuster Offseason Moves

Speaking on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show, Shams Charania said, “We can probably take Norman Powell off this starting 5. The Heat are expecting him not to be there this offseason. Financially it's going to be very difficult to keep him.” Charania added that Miami could still explore a sign-and-trade involving Powell rather than losing him without receiving anything in return.

Powell enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career in 2025-26 after arriving in Miami through a three-team trade. The 33-year-old averaged more than 21 points per game, earned his first NBA All-Star selection, and shot efficiently from beyond the arc. However, with Powell expected to command a significant contract in free agency, Miami appears reluctant to commit major money.

The Heat's roster outlook changed dramatically after acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis in a blockbuster deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. That trade cost Miami valuable depth and future draft assets, meaning the front office must now carefully balance talent, finances, and roster flexibility moving forward.

Heat Shift Focus Toward Adding More Perimeter Shooting Around Giannis And Bam

A new superstar pairing often creates new roster challenges. Miami now has one of the NBA's strongest frontcourts with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo, but the organization understands that surrounding those stars with reliable shooters will be essential.

Shams Charania emphasized this point during his ESPN appearance, saying, “They understand they have to fill this roster out. My understanding talking to people in Miami, shooting, shooting, and shooting.” Miami's front office believes floor spacing will be critical because both Giannis and Bam do most of their damage near the basket.

Losing a productive player like Powell would certainly hurt, but Miami's aggressive move for Giannis signals that the franchise is fully committed to winning now. Whether through free agency, trades, or a sign-and-trade involving Powell, the Heat still have significant work ahead before next season begins. How effectively Pat Riley reshapes the supporting cast could ultimately determine Miami's championship hopes.