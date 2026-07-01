LeBron James may have dominated the headlines earlier, but the Los Angeles Lakers have now made another massive move. This time, they have secured one of the NBA's best young defensive centers by trading for Walker Kessler. According to ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania, the Lakers have acquired Kessler from the Utah Jazz in a sign-and-trade deal, with the 24-year-old agreeing to a four-year, $130 million contract.

Lakers Add Walker Kessler In Blockbuster Deal With Jazz

The trade became official on July 1 as NBA free agency opened. According to Shams Charania, the Lakers are sending unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, along with first-round pick swaps in 2028 and 2030, to the Jazz. In return, Los Angeles gets Walker Kessler, who immediately signed a four-year, $130 million contract.

The move fills one of the Lakers' biggest needs. Kessler has built his reputation as an elite rim protector, strong rebounder and reliable lob threat. Reports say Los Angeles had been targeting him for months because they wanted a long-term center who fits alongside Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

For Utah, the trade is all about the future. Instead of committing a huge contract to Kessler, the Jazz collected valuable draft assets to continue their rebuild. With the biggest part of the deal now complete, attention is shifting to why both teams believed this trade was worth such a major investment.

Walker Kessler Gives Lakers A Long-Term Defensive Center

At first glance, the price may seem high, but the Lakers clearly believe Kessler can become a key part of their future. The young center is only 24 and has already shown he can protect the rim at a high level when healthy. That upside made him one of the most sought-after restricted free agents this summer.

The deal also comes with some risk. Kessler missed significant time during the 2025-26 season because of a shoulder injury, making his health an important factor going forward. Still, the Lakers were comfortable making a long-term commitment because they believe his defense and rebounding can help them compete immediately.

This trade could shape both franchises for years. The Lakers have added the center they wanted, while the Jazz leave with a strong collection of future draft picks. Whether this becomes a championship move or a rebuilding success story will depend on what happens once the new NBA season begins.