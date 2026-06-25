LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are once again being linked, and this time the speculation comes with a surprising twist. Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN insider Brian Windhorst suggested that Cleveland's only realistic path to bringing James back may involve trading star center Jarrett Allen. With the Los Angeles Lakers searching for a long-term answer at center, the idea has quickly become one of the NBA offseason's biggest talking points. Still, the proposal raises serious questions for both franchises.

Brian Windhorst Says Jarrett Allen Trade Could Bring LeBron James Back To Cavaliers

During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Windhorst explained why a straightforward reunion is nearly impossible. Cleveland is currently above the NBA's second apron, leaving the team with little financial flexibility. According to Windhorst, the Cavaliers can offer James only a minimal contract unless they move significant salary.

Windhorst said, “Right now, the Cavs could only offer LeBron $4 million. And one of the things I've learned about LeBron is you never count his money and never spend his money.” He later added, “I think if the Cavs were willing to do that, they could have LeBron… the Lakers would kill for Jarrett Allen. Kill for him, all right? They would do that deal in 17-tenths of a second.” The comments immediately fueled fresh trade speculation around James and Cleveland.

However, a move involving Allen would completely change Cleveland's roster. The Cavaliers have built their identity around defense, size and the partnership between Allen and Evan Mobley. That makes Windhorst's idea fascinating, but also difficult to imagine, especially for a team coming off another strong season.

Lakers' need For A Center Makes Jarrett Allen An Intriguing Target

Trade rumors often sound exciting at first, but reality usually gets in the way. In this case, the biggest question is whether Cleveland would really sacrifice one of its most reliable players for a 41-year-old LeBron James, even if it means bringing home the franchise icon.

Allen remains one of the NBA's most efficient big men. The 28-year-old averaged 15.4 points while shooting nearly 64 percent from the field during the 2025-26 season. He is also under contract through the 2028-29 season, giving Cleveland long-term stability in the frontcourt. Those factors significantly increase his value around the league.

From the Lakers' perspective, though, the fit is obvious. Los Angeles has spent months looking for a dependable starting center, and Allen would give Luka Doncic an elite rim-running partner immediately. Whether this blockbuster scenario ever becomes reality remains unclear, but Windhorst's comments have once again ensured that LeBron James and Cleveland will remain connected throughout the offseason.