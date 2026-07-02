Jaylen Brown's trade to the Philadelphia 76ers surprised many because he never asked to leave Boston. Now, a new report has shed light on why the relationship reportedly became strained. According to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, Brown's Twitch streams, public comments and his reported desire to be viewed as Jayson Tatum's equal bothered some people inside the Celtics organization. Those issues reportedly became part of the story before Boston completed the blockbuster trade.

Chris Mannix Details Why Jaylen Brown Reportedly Rubbed Boston The Wrong Way

According to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, Brown's frequent Twitch streams “caused some headaches in Boston's front office.” Mannix also said Brown's statement that last season was his favorite, instead of the 2024 championship season, “didn't go over well with the fan base.” He added, “Behind the scenes there was plenty of grumbling about Brown's desire to be viewed as a basketball equal to Jayson Tatum.”

The report gained more attention after TheDunkCentral (NBACentral) shared Mannix's comments on X. Around the same time, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Boston had traded Brown to the 76ers for Paul George, two first-round picks and two second-round picks. Brown reportedly never requested a trade.

Brown spent 10 seasons with the Celtics and won the 2024 NBA Finals MVP. That is why the report has sparked fresh discussion. The focus is no longer only on the trade package. It is also on what was happening behind the scenes before Boston decided to move one of its biggest stars.

Jaylen Brown Starts Fresh As Celtics Turn The Page

Brown now joins Joel Embiid in Philadelphia, giving the 76ers another proven scorer in his prime. The move also gives Brown a chance to begin a new chapter after years of trade rumors and constant comparisons with Tatum.

Boston, meanwhile, moves forward with Paul George and extra draft picks. The Celtics had reportedly explored several trade options involving Brown earlier in the offseason, including a package for Giannis Antetokounmpo, before eventually reaching a deal with Philadelphia.

Brown has not publicly responded to Mannix's latest comments. His first season with the 76ers will now draw even more attention because fans will be watching whether a fresh start helps him silence the questions that followed him out of Boston.