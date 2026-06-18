Giannis Antetokounmpo remains one of the biggest names in NBA trade rumors, but a surprising update has changed the conversation. The Portland Trail Blazers were once ready to make a huge move for the Milwaukee Bucks superstar. However, according to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, that aggressive approach is no longer on the table. The report comes as Portland searches for a new head coach and continues shaping its future after an encouraging season in the Western Conference.

Blazers' Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Deadline Offer Is No Longer Available

According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, Portland was prepared to go all in for Giannis Antetokounmpo before the February trade deadline. The organization reportedly discussed giving up as much as four years of first-round draft capital to land the two-time MVP, even without knowing whether he would sign a long-term extension.

Fischer wrote, “I'm told that Portland, back at the February trade deadline, was prepared to sacrifice up to four years of first-round draft capital in an Antetokounmpo trade … even without knowing for sure that Antetokounmpo would commit to an extension.” The report showed just how serious the Blazers were about speeding up their rise in the Western Conference.

That thinking has now changed. Fischer added that Portland has been told an extension with Antetokounmpo would be difficult to secure, making the risk much greater. As a result, the franchise is no longer willing to put its long-term future on the line. That shift has also changed the overall race for the Bucks star.

Miami Heat And Boston Celtics Emerge As Leading Giannis Antetokounmpo Contenders

The latest development arrives during an important offseason in Portland. A lot is happening behind the scenes, and the franchise appears focused on balancing short-term success with long-term stability. That approach may explain why the team is being more careful about blockbuster moves.

Fischer reported, “It is strongly believed that the Blazers are no longer willing to go to such lengths, since it has been conveyed to them that getting such an extension signed is considered unlikely.” He added that Portland's change in position has strengthened the belief that Miami and Boston are leading the pursuit.

The Blazers exceeded expectations last season, finishing 42-40, earning the No. 7 seed and reaching the playoffs. While Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to be linked with several teams, Portland appears focused on protecting its future. If the Bucks ever decide to move their franchise star, the spotlight may now shine brighter on the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics. That is why this report could be one of the most important updates yet in the ongoing Giannis trade story.