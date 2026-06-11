Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet turned the 2026 NBA Finals into a courtside fashion moment, with their outfits drawing almost as much attention as the action at Madison Square Garden. From coordinated denim to a playful Knicks-inspired tee, celebrity style became one of the night's biggest talking points.

Taylor Swift's Knicks-inspired look grabs attention

Travis Kelce's pop star fiancee Taylor Swift arrived in an outfit that blended basketball fandom with her signature style. The singer wore a custom blue-and-orange graphic T-shirt featuring "Stevie Knicks". The singer's tee seemed to reference both the New York Knicks and Stevie Nicks, one of her musical inspirations.

She paired the statement T-shirt with black jeans and black heels featuring gold accents. Swift styled her hair in a fishtail braid tied with a blue ribbon and completed the look with her signature red lipstick.

Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet Coordinate In Denim

While Taylor Swift opted for a playful graphic look, Hollywood power couple Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet arrived in matching Chrome Hearts denim outfits. The couple's coordinated looks featured the brand's signature cross patches in bright blue and orange shades, offering a subtle nod to New York basketball colours. Their matching approach immediately stood out among the courtside crowd.

Marty Supreme Star Timothee Keeps It Casual

Timothée Chalamet chose a relaxed outfit centred around loose-fitting denim with patchwork detailing near the hem. He paired the jeans with a white V-neck T-shirt and a matching denim jacket, creating an easy-going courtside look. Timberland boots completed the outfit.

Kylie Adds Her Signature Glam

Kylie Jenner wore low-rise cuffed jeans featuring cross details, paired with a fitted white tank top and a white Chrome Hearts handbag. She completed the look with glowing makeup, rosy cheeks, glossy pink lips and loose hair.

What Happens Next In The NBA Finals?

The NBA Finals now head to a crucial Game 5, with the New York Knicks just one win away from the championship. New York leads the best-of-seven series 3-1 after pulling off a stunning 107-106 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4, overcoming a 29-point deficit in what has been described as the biggest comeback in NBA Finals history.

With four wins needed to claim the title, the Knicks have put themselves on the brink of ending a 53-year wait for an NBA championship, their last title having come in 1973. The series now shifts to San Antonio, where the Spurs must win to keep their hopes alive. A Knicks win in Game 5 would not only seal the championship but also complete one of the most memorable Finals runs in franchise history.