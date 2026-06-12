Selena Gomez found herself at the center of unexpected online drama this week after a short comment about Taylor Swift's NBA Finals appearance sparked debate among fans. The singer and actress responded after some social media users believed she was taking a shot at her longtime friend. Gomez later explained what really happened and made it clear that her comment had nothing to do with criticizing Swift. Instead, she said it was connected to a friendly basketball bet involving her close friends.

Selena Gomez Explains Taylor Swift NBA Finals Comment And Clears Up Fan Speculation

The situation began after Taylor Swift attended Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden alongside Alana and Este Haim. Swift was seen celebrating as the New York Knicks completed a dramatic comeback win over the San Antonio Spurs. Shortly after, Gomez commented "lol" on an MTV social media post featuring Swift.

That one-word response quickly caught attention. Some fans assumed Gomez was mocking Swift, while others pointed out that Gomez has long supported the Spurs and may have simply been reacting to her favorite team's loss. As speculation spread, the comment section filled with theories about a possible disagreement between the two stars.

Gomez eventually stepped in to explain the situation herself. She wrote, "Woke up and was sent so many texts. I would never insult my friends nor was it an insult." She added, "The comment was a reaction to the first slide on the page. Second I bet my friends on the game. The friends in the text chain I posted. I lost but was poking at my opponents, my friends." Her statement not only addressed the misunderstanding but also shifted attention toward the strong friendship she still shares with Swift.

Selena Gomez And Taylor Swift Friendship Remains Strong Despite Online Rumors

Celebrity friendships often face public scrutiny, and this situation was another example of how quickly social media reactions can create confusion. Even before Gomez clarified her comment, there was little evidence suggesting any real issue between the two longtime friends.

In fact, recent reports have suggested the opposite. According to TMZ, citing sources familiar with the plans, Taylor Swift has been personally contacting guests for her upcoming wedding rather than sending traditional invitations. The report also noted that Selena Gomez is expected to be among those attending, highlighting the close bond between the pair.

Gomez ended her response with a reminder that many people were taking the situation too seriously. "Believe it or not I do have other friends in my life. But quickly forget that most assume otherwise. also .. It's a basketball game," she wrote. Her explanation put an end to the speculation and showed why context matters before jumping to conclusions online.