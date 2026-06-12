New York Knicks fans are doing everything possible to witness history in person. With the Knicks just one win away from their first NBA championship since 1973, supporters are flooding the ticket market ahead of Game 5 of the NBA Finals in San Antonio. According to ticket marketplace Gametime, fans from New York and New Jersey have purchased more than half of all tickets sold for the game. The numbers show just how badly Knicks fans want to see their team finish the job on the road.

Knicks Fans Dominate Game 5 Ticket Sales Ahead Of Potential NBA Finals Clincher

The latest data from Gametime reveals that Knicks markets account for 54 percent of all tickets sold for Game 5. New York alone represents 41 percent of purchases, while New Jersey contributes another 13 percent. By comparison, Texas accounts for only 12 percent of total ticket sales.

Those figures mark a huge change from the start of the series. According to Gametime, only 17 percent of Game 1 tickets came from Knicks markets. That number increased slightly to 23 percent for Game 2. Now, with a championship within reach, interest from New York-area fans has exploded.

The trend shows how much belief has grown around this Knicks team. Fans are clearly willing to travel hundreds of miles to support them. And while the crowd story is grabbing attention, another interesting detail is helping make that journey easier for many supporters.

Game 5 Ticket Prices Give Knicks Fans Another Reason To Travel

Championship games usually come with eye-popping prices, but Game 5 has brought a different surprise. Compared to recent games at Madison Square Garden, tickets in San Antonio are far more affordable, making the trip more realistic for thousands of fans.

According to Gametime, the lowest entry price for Game 5 sits at $1,430. While that is still expensive, it is a major drop from Game 4 in New York. Before that game, the get-in price reportedly reached as high as $13,000 before eventually falling to around $3,368 closer to tipoff.

The atmosphere inside the arena could now feel very different from a normal road game. If the Knicks complete their title run, many of the loudest voices may come from New York and New Jersey rather than Texas. That possibility makes this story important because Game 5 is no longer just about basketball it is also about a fan base determined to be part of a historic moment.