The New York Knicks are one victory away from ending their 53-year quest for the NBA title. It has already been the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history after the Knicks returned from a 3-1 deficit in Game 4. With that win, they are very close to winning the championship. San Antonio must now win to avoid losing the series and, at this moment, fans everywhere want to know when and where they can catch Game 5, so they can see the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs fight for the NBA Championship.

Knicks vs. Spurs Game 5 Schedule, Time And Broadcast Details

Game 5 of the NBA Finals will take place on Saturday, June 13, at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET and 7:30 p.m. local time. Fans in the United States can watch the game live on ABC, while streaming is available through Fubo.

The timing could not be bigger for either team. New York enters the contest with a 3-1 series lead and an opportunity to capture its first NBA title since 1973. San Antonio, on the other hand, must win to extend the series and force a return trip to Madison Square Garden for Game 6.

That pressure makes Game 5 one of the most important games of the season. The matchup is not only about the championship anymore. It is also about how both teams arrived at this moment, especially after a dramatic Game 4 that changed the entire direction of the Finals.

Knicks Carry Historic Game 4 Momentum Into Potential Title Clincher

Sometimes one game changes everything. That is exactly what happened in New York when the Knicks erased a 29-point deficit in Game 4, setting a new record for the largest comeback in NBA Finals history.

The Knicks escaped with a 107-106 victory after OG Anunoby tipped in the go-ahead basket with just 1.2 seconds remaining. The win gave New York a commanding 3-1 lead and pushed the franchise within one victory of its third championship in team history.

The series results so far have been tightly contested. The Knicks won Games 1 and 2 before the Spurs responded in Game 3. Now, with San Antonio fighting for survival and New York chasing history, Game 5 becomes far more than another playoff game.