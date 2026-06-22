The Miami Heat do not want the Giannis Antetokounmpo saga to drag on any longer. With the 2026 NBA Draft set to begin on Tuesday, Miami reportedly wants clarity on its pursuit of the Milwaukee Bucks superstar before Monday night. The reason is simple: if Giannis is not headed to South Beach, the Heat are prepared to immediately shift their focus to Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard. According to NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, Miami wants an answer quickly so it can finalize its draft-night strategy and avoid losing valuable time.

Miami Heat Want Giannis Antetokounmpo Answer Before NBA Draft To Decide Next Move

As trade rumors continue to swirl around Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are reportedly the two leading contenders for the two-time MVP. However, Miami's front office is not willing to wait indefinitely. According to ClutchPoints insider Brett Siegel, the organization wants a final direction before the end of Monday night.

Siegel wrote, “Should the Heat miss out on Giannis, and he is instead traded to the Celtics, then Miami would immediately pivot to trying to trade for Kawhi Leonard. Along with their Tyler Herro-Kel'el Ware trade package being offered to the Bucks, the Heat also have the 13th pick in this year's draft, which would potentially give Los Angeles another lottery pick.”

He further reported, “Sources say the Heat want a decision on their Giannis pursuit before the end of Monday night, so they know whether they need to pivot hard before the draft to Leonard.” With Miami holding the No. 13 overall pick, every hour before draft night could prove crucial.

The urgency also highlights how aggressive the Heat are expected to be this offseason. Whether it is Giannis Antetokounmpo or Kawhi Leonard, Miami appears determined to land another superstar. Still, the final call rests with Milwaukee, and that decision could reshape the entire draft landscape.

Boston Celtics Remain Strong Contenders In Giannis Antetokounmpo Sweepstakes

The race for Giannis Antetokounmpo is becoming increasingly intense, and Boston continues to remain firmly in the mix. While nothing has been finalized, recent reports suggest that the Celtics have assembled a package strong enough to seriously challenge Miami's pursuit.

Speaking on ESPN's Get Up, NBA insider Shams Charania reported that a potential Boston offer for Antetokounmpo could include star forward Jaylen Brown. Meanwhile, Miami's expected package reportedly features Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., significant draft capital, and possibly the No. 13 pick in Tuesday's draft.

With the draft only hours away, the Bucks now face a franchise-altering decision. Whatever Milwaukee decides will not only determine Giannis Antetokounmpo's future but could also decide whether the Miami Heat turn their full attention toward Kawhi Leonard. That is exactly why this developing story is one of the biggest to watch heading into draft night.