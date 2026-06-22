LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers could be heading into another busy draft night. After going without a first-round selection last year, the Lakers now own the No. 25 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. But there is growing belief that the team may not keep it for long. According to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel, Los Angeles is “very open” to discussing trade scenarios involving its first-round pick as the franchise looks to upgrade a roster that still needs size, athleticism and wing depth.

Los Angeles Lakers Willing To Explore NBA Draft Trade With No. 25 Pick

The Lakers enter Tuesday night's draft with several needs still left to address. Frontcourt help remains a priority, while the team is also looking for more athleticism, perimeter shooting and defensive support on the wings. Because of that, the No. 25 pick has become a valuable asset.

According to ClutchPoints insider Brett Siegel, the Lakers are “very open” to engaging in trade talks involving their first-round selection. While there are prospects who could help immediately, Los Angeles appears willing to move the pick if it helps improve the roster around LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

Several draft prospects have already been linked to the Lakers. Those names include UConn center Tarris Reed Jr., Duke wing Isaiah Evans, Iowa State forward Joshua Jefferson and Arizona standout Koa Peat. Whether the Lakers select one of those players or package the pick in a trade may depend on what opportunities emerge on draft night.

Lakers' Recent Draft History Shows Team's Aggressive Approach

The Lakers have not been afraid to move picks in recent years, and that history could offer clues about what happens this week. The front office has repeatedly shown a willingness to trade up, trade down or use draft assets to reshape the roster.

Los Angeles last made a first-round selection in 2024 when it drafted Dalton Knecht with the No. 17 overall pick. Knecht showed promise early in his rookie season, but his production slowed later in the year, especially after the failed trade involving the Charlotte Hornets.

The Lakers were also active during last year's draft. The team initially owned the No. 55 overall pick, traded it to the Chicago Bulls for No. 45, and then sent that selection to the Minnesota Timberwolves for No. 36, which became Adou Thiero. Although injuries limited Thiero's playing time, he flashed potential. With that aggressive track record in mind, all eyes will now be on whether the Lakers once again make a bold draft-night move.