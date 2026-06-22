Kendrick Perkins has added fresh fuel to the growing Giannis Antetokounmpo-to-Boston rumors, and Celtics fans are paying close attention. With trade talks involving the Milwaukee Bucks star reportedly intensifying before the 2026 NBA Draft, Perkins shared a message that immediately caught everyone's attention. The former Celtics center compared a potential Giannis move to Boston's iconic Kevin Garnett-Paul Pierce partnership. While Perkins did not say a deal is done, his comments have only increased speculation as the Celtics and Miami Heat continue to be linked to Antetokounmpo.

Kendrick Perkins' Giannis Antetokounmpo Message Revives Celtics' Championship Memories

Kendrick Perkins did not need many words to create a stir across the NBA. Reacting to a social media post projecting Giannis Antetokounmpo to Boston, Perkins wrote, “Paul Pierce and KG all over again!!!” The message quickly grabbed attention because Perkins was part of the Celtics team that won the 2008 NBA championship after Kevin Garnett arrived in Boston.

The comparison carries extra meaning because the Celtics are reportedly among the leading teams pursuing Antetokounmpo. According to ESPN, a Giannis trade is expected to be resolved before the 2026 NBA Draft, while Reuters reported that Boston's package is centered around Jaylen Brown. Miami is also believed to be strongly involved, offering young players and draft assets.

Perkins' post matters because it connects today's rumors with one of the biggest moments in Celtics history. Boston fans have already seen a blockbuster trade transform the franchise into a champion. That memory naturally leads to another important question: what would Boston have to give up to land Giannis?

Jaylen Brown Could Be The Biggest Sacrifice In Celtics' Giannis Pursuit

Every blockbuster trade comes with a price, and for Boston, that price could be enormous. The dream of pairing Giannis Antetokounmpo with Jayson Tatum sounds exciting, but it may require the Celtics to break apart the core that has defined the franchise in recent years.

According to Reuters, Boston's trade offer is centered on five-time All-Star Jaylen Brown. That means the Celtics would not simply be adding Antetokounmpo to their current roster. Instead, they would likely be replacing Brown with the two-time MVP and creating a completely new superstar partnership alongside Tatum.

The growing speculation has also been supported by prediction markets. Kalshi listed Boston at 59 percent to land Antetokounmpo, while a graphic shared on Polymarket placed the Celtics at 65 percent. Those figures are not official reports, but they show how strongly public belief has shifted toward Boston. Whether a deal happens or not, Perkins has already done something powerful, he has given Celtics fans a championship memory to dream about once again.