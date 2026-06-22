The 2026 NBA Draft is finally here, and while the New York Knicks are still celebrating their championship run, the rest of the league has already shifted focus to the future. Teams across the NBA are preparing to add young talent that could change their fortunes for years to come. The draft begins on June 23 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, with the Washington Wizards holding the coveted No. 1 overall pick. As anticipation builds, fans are eager to know when to watch, who picks where, and which prospect is expected to hear his name called first.

2026 NBA Draft Date, Time, Location And How Fans Can Watch Live

The 2026 NBA Draft will take place over two nights at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, home of the Brooklyn Nets. The first round begins on Tuesday, June 23, at 8 p.m. EST, while the second round will be held on Wednesday, June 24, also starting at 8 p.m. EST. Both rounds will be broadcast live on ESPN.

Barclays Center has become the NBA's permanent draft home. The event has been staged there every year since 2013, except in 2020 when the league held a virtual draft because of the pandemic. Before moving to Brooklyn, the draft spent years at Madison Square Garden and several other arenas across the country.

Another major storyline heading into draft night is the race for the top pick. Most draft experts expect highly touted prospect Darryn Peterson to be selected first overall by the Washington Wizards, although surprises are always possible. With draft-day trades also expected, fans should prepare for an eventful two nights.

Full 2026 NBA Draft Order For First And Second Rounds

Every draft night creates new hope, but it also reshapes the league in unexpected ways. While teams are locked into their current positions for now, several picks could still change hands through last-minute trades before or during the draft.

First Round Top 15 Order

Washington Wizards Utah Jazz Memphis Grizzlies Chicago Bulls LA Clippers (from Indiana Pacers) Brooklyn Nets Sacramento Kings Atlanta Hawks (from New Orleans Pelicans) Dallas Mavericks Milwaukee Bucks Golden State Warriors Oklahoma City Thunder Miami Heat Charlotte Hornets Chicago Bulls (from Portland Trail Blazers)

Notable Remaining First-Round Picks

24. New York Knicks

25. Los Angeles Lakers

27. Boston Celtics

30. Dallas Mavericks

Second Round Highlights

31. New York Knicks

33. Brooklyn Nets

38. Chicago Bulls

41. Miami Heat

46. Orlando Magic

53. Houston Rockets

54. Golden State Warriors

60. Washington Wizards

The complete order remains subject to change because draft-night trades are common across the league. Entering the event, the Indiana Pacers and Portland Trail Blazers are the only teams without a selection. With young stars ready to begin their NBA journeys, the 2026 draft could shape the future of the league for many years.