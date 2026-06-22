Josh Giddey's future in Chicago is suddenly becoming one of the biggest stories to watch ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft. While the young guard signed a four-year, $100 million extension with the Bulls last summer, fresh trade chatter suggests Chicago could still move him. With the draft beginning Tuesday and a new front office and coaching staff now in place, the Bulls appear willing to explore different roster options. According to ClutchPoints insider Brett Siegel, the Charlotte Hornets have emerged as a possible landing spot if Chicago decides to make a major move.

Chicago Bulls Listening To Josh Giddey Trade Offers Ahead Of NBA Draft

The Bulls may not be actively trying to move Josh Giddey, but teams around the league are clearly checking on his availability. According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, Chicago has spent the offseason listening to offers as it evaluates how to reshape the roster under newly hired head coach Tiago Splitter.

Siegel reported, “Other trade rumors around the league leading up to the draft and the start of free agency in roughly a week point to Chicago and Charlotte with Josh Giddey and Miles Bridges, respectively. The Bulls have been willing to hear offers coming their way all offseason, including teams inquiring about Giddey's potential availability, but I have not received any signals that Chicago is fully open to trading him.”

He added, “Giddey just signed a four-year, $100 million extension with the Bulls last offseason. Then again, keep in mind that the deal was given to him by the old Bulls' front office, and the team could easily address their backcourt with the No. 15 pick.” With Chicago holding the 15th pick in Tuesday's draft, the franchise has several paths available, making Giddey's situation worth watching closely.

Charlotte Hornets And Miles Bridges Rumors Add Another Layer To Josh Giddey Talks

Trade season always brings surprises, and this situation may be no different. For now, there is no indication that a deal is close. Still, the growing connection between Chicago and Charlotte has started attracting attention around the league as draft night approaches.

According to Siegel, the Hornets could emerge as the most serious suitor for Giddey, while Miles Bridges has been mentioned as a potential target for Chicago. Giddey's contract is reportedly expected to be one of the Bulls' biggest trade assets this summer, giving the front office flexibility if it decides to make significant roster changes.

Chicago's approach will likely become clearer once the draft begins. With Tiago Splitter taking over after leading Portland to a 42-40 record last season and after learning under Gregg Popovich, the Bulls are entering a new era. Whether Josh Giddey remains part of that vision could shape Chicago's future for years to come.