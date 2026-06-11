LeBron James has made his position in basketball's greatest-of-all-time debate crystal clear. The Los Angeles Lakers star says that if he had to choose the best player ever, he would pick himself. The four-time NBA champion reacted to the long-running discussion during a recent interview with Time, where he was asked about comparisons with NBA legend Michael Jordan and other basketball icons. “I'm not taking nobody over me," James said. “There's no question."

LeBron James Makes His GOAT Pick

The debate over basketball's greatest player has divided fans for decades, with names such as Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Shaquille O'Neal, Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar entering the conversation. For James, however, the answer begins and ends with himself.

The Lakers star explained that self-belief is a common trait among players who have reached the very top of the sport. In his view, every all-time great would likely make the same choice if asked the question.

Why LeBron James Thinks Legends Would Agree

While discussing the GOAT debate, James said confidence is part of what helped basketball's biggest names build their legacies. “But I think Mike will say the same thing," James said. “Rest his soul, Kobe will say the same thing. Magic will say the same thing. Bird will say the same thing. Shaq could say the same thing. The late great Wilt. Kareem. I don't think none of us are going to take somebody else."

James suggested it is simply how elite competitors think. According to him, players who have reached that level are unlikely to rank someone else above themselves.

The Case LeBron James Makes For Himself

James also pointed to the challenge facing anyone asked to choose between basketball's greatest names. “If there's a general manager and he's eyeballing all of us on a baseline, with the No. 1 pick, it's gonna be hard not to take me, champ."

An Illustrious Career Marked By Records

James' case is backed by a career few players can match. The NBA's all-time leading scorer now has more than 43,000 regular-season points and is still going strong more than 20 years after making his league debut. Even at 41, he remains one of the game's biggest stars. Last season, he averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds in 60 games for the Los Angeles Lakers. His resume also includes four NBA championships, four MVP awards and titles with three different teams after being selected first overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 NBA Draft.