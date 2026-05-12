Luka Doncic's first full season with the Los Angeles Lakers ended with frustration, injuries and an early playoff exit. After missing weeks with a Grade 2 hamstring strain suffered on April 2, the Slovenian star admitted his focus has now shifted away from basketball and towards family following the Lakers' elimination from the NBA playoffs. The injury disrupted what had otherwise been a sensational season for Doncic, who dominated headlines with multiple 40 and 50-point performances before being sidelined during the most important stretch of the year. His absence became a major blow for the Lakers during their playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, with the team eventually crashing out after struggling without their leading scorer.

Luka Doncic Says Family Comes First After Injury-Plagued NBA Season

Despite the disappointing ending, Doncic still spoke warmly about sharing the court with LeBron James and Austin Reaves during the season. The Lakers entered the playoffs believing they could challenge for the championship before injuries changed the direction of their campaign. "We thought we were going to compete for a championship," he said. "I think we had a great team, we had great chemistry, and obviously playing with AR and Bron, it's an unbelievable experience. They are two great players, and it was really fun to share the court with them."

Questions are already building around the Lakers' offseason plans, especially with LeBron James' future still uncertain. Doncic was also asked whether he plans to convince James and Reaves to remain with the franchise next season. "We'll see," Doncic said. "Can't tell you nothing."

Away from basketball, though, Doncic made it clear where his priorities currently stand. The Lakers guard announced he will not play for Slovenia this summer as he focuses on family matters and recovery after months of injury setbacks. "First of all, I want to spend time with my daughters, and that's probably the only thing that's on my mind right now," Doncic said of his immediate summer plans. "Second of all, obviously get the work in and come back ready for the season."

LeBron James' Future Adds More Questions Around Lakers

Alongside Doncic's situation, attention has also shifted towards LeBron James and whether the 41-year-old plans to continue in the NBA. James admitted after the playoff exit that he still needs time to decide if he wants another season. "I've done it all. I've seen it all," James said. "Just being able to compete and trying to win championships, I think that's a motivating factor."