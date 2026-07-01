The Ball family is once again in the spotlight, but this time it is not because of basketball. NBA player Lonzo Ball has shared his side of his parents LaVar Ball and Tina Ball's separation, offering a very different picture from what was first made public. In a viral clip shared by @yoxics on X on July 1, 2026, Lonzo said he helped his mother leave and made it clear that he believes she made the right decision.

Lonzo Ball Shares His Side Of LaVar And Tina Ball's Divorce

The discussion began after LaVar Ball publicly revealed during a livestream with streamer N3on around June 24, 2026, that he and Tina Ball had separated after nearly 30 years of marriage. At the time, LaVar said Tina “decided to go her own way” and added, “That's fine with me. We had our run.” His comments led many people to believe the split was a peaceful decision.

Now, Lonzo Ball has shared a different version of events. In the clip posted by @yoxics, he said, “My mom didn't want to leave, she was quote on quote forced to leave. I helped her leave. I'm glad she left. She's in a great spot. They obviously don't *** with each other.” He also defended his mother by saying, “She was not wrong at all. She did not leave him because of his foot.”

Lonzo's comments have added a new layer to the family's story. While LaVar first presented the separation as mutual, Lonzo's words suggest there were deeper problems behind the scenes. His remarks have also shifted attention toward what may have happened inside the family before the separation became public.

LaVar And Tina Ball's Split Ends A Long Public Family Journey

For years, LaVar and Tina Ball were seen as the foundation of one of basketball's most well-known families. They supported the careers of Lonzo, LiAngelo, and LaMelo Ball, while Tina also recovered from a serious stroke she suffered in 2017 with the support of her family.

Because the Ball family always appeared united in public, the separation surprised many fans. After Lonzo's interview surfaced, online reactions became divided. Some praised him for standing by his mother, while others felt such private matters should stay within the family. The different public statements from LaVar and Lonzo have only increased interest in the story.

At this point, neither LaVar nor Tina has publicly responded to Lonzo's latest remarks. What is clear is that the family has shared two very different accounts of the separation. As more people watch the interview, the discussion has moved beyond basketball and become a reminder that even famous families can have deeply personal struggles behind closed doors.