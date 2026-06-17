LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are together again, and fans are loving every moment of it. Nearly 10 years after making NBA history, several members of Cleveland's 2016 championship team reunited for a vacation across Europe. While the trip included golf, wine tasting, helicopter rides, and plenty of sightseeing, it was the team's chemistry and nonstop jokes that quickly grabbed attention. Videos and photos shared by Kevin Love on Instagram showed that the bond between these former teammates remains as strong as ever.

LeBron James And Cavaliers Legends Celebrate 2016 NBA Title Reunion

LeBron James joined Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson, Richard Jefferson, J.R. Smith, and Channing Frye for a special European getaway marking the 10-year anniversary of the Cavaliers' unforgettable 2016 NBA Finals victory. The reunion brought together some of the biggest names from the team that delivered Cleveland its first NBA championship.

Throughout the trip, the group shared several lighthearted moments. According to videos posted by Kevin Love on Instagram Stories, the former teammates spent time golfing, enjoying local attractions, and joking with one another. Their friendship was on full display as they laughed, teased, and relived memories from their championship run.

One moment that particularly stood out involved Channing Frye. Love jokingly poked fun at his former teammate's post-retirement appearance, saying Cleveland now had a new “big three” consisting of “chins, chest, and gut.” The playful jab immediately became one of the most talked-about moments from the reunion and highlighted the fun atmosphere surrounding the trip.

Kevin Love's Joke Shows Why The 2016 Cavaliers Still Share A Special Bond

Even after all these years, the championship group clearly enjoys being around one another. The reunion was not just about celebrating a title but also about reconnecting as friends who shared one of the most memorable moments in NBA history.

Love's joke about Frye quickly spread online, but it was taken in the same playful spirit that has long defined the team. Frye, who retired after the 2018-19 NBA season, has always been known for his sense of humor and has often exchanged friendly banter with former teammates over the years.

For Cleveland fans, the reunion served as a reminder of a historic achievement. In 2016, the Cavaliers famously overcame a 3-1 deficit against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, ending Cleveland's championship drought and spoiling a Warriors team that had finished the regular season with a record-setting 73-9 mark. A decade later, the laughs, memories, and friendship remain just as meaningful as the trophy itself.