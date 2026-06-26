LaVar Ball is dealing with a legal battle away from basketball. The father of NBA stars Lonzo Ball and LaMelo Ball has been sued by contractor MD Steel Inc., which claims he failed to pay the remaining balance for work completed at his home. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the company says it carried out basketball court construction and other renovation projects at Ball's mansion but was left unpaid for more than $221,000. The lawsuit arrives at a time when Ball is also navigating major changes in his personal life.

LaVar Ball Sued Over Unpaid Basketball Court Renovations Worth $200K

What started as a home improvement project has now turned into a courtroom dispute. According to TMZ, MD Steel Inc. has filed a lawsuit against LaVar Ball, alleging that it completed extensive work at his property, including installing an at-home basketball court and carrying out additional renovations.

Court documents obtained by TMZ state that the total cost of the work reached roughly $970,000. The contractor claims Ball paid around $750,000 but never settled the remaining balance. The company is now asking the court to help recover $221,928 in allegedly unpaid labor and construction expenses.

The lawsuit centers on Ball's massive eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom, 15,000-square-foot mansion. While the legal process is only beginning, the case could add another challenge for the outspoken basketball personality. As the dispute moves forward, attention is also shifting toward events happening away from the construction project.

LaVar Ball Faces Legal Battle Amid Recent Personal Changes

LaVar Ball has rarely stayed out of headlines, but this latest situation comes during a difficult period in his personal life. In recent weeks, Ball revealed that he and Tina Ball had separated after nearly 30 years of marriage.

Ball shared the news during an appearance on YouTuber N3on's podcast, confirming the end of their long relationship. The revelation surprised many fans who had followed the Ball family for years through television appearances and public interviews.

Now, instead of focusing solely on basketball and family matters, Ball must also deal with an ongoing legal dispute. Whether the case ends in a settlement or a court ruling remains to be seen, but the lawsuit highlights how financial disagreements can quickly become public and potentially affect even some of sports' most recognizable families.