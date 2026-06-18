LeBron James and Austin Reaves are at the center of the Los Angeles Lakers' offseason plans, and a new financial idea could help the franchise keep both stars. According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, there is a realistic path for the Lakers to re-sign James while also preparing for Reaves' upcoming free agency. The proposal comes as Los Angeles looks to stay competitive around Luka Doncic and avoid losing key pieces from its core.

The discussion gained attention after McMenamin reported that many league sources still expect James to return if he chooses to play a 24th NBA season. While the Golden State Warriors remain a possible destination, the Lakers are viewed as the stronger option because they can offer significantly more money and maintain roster control moving forward.

Lakers rumors Point To $20-30 Million LeBron James Contract Plan

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, the Lakers do not need to offer LeBron James another massive contract to keep him in Los Angeles. Instead, a deal worth between $20 million and $30 million per season could work for both sides while helping the franchise address other roster needs.

McMenamin wrote that, “Still, the prevailing sentiment, according to more than half a dozen sources around the league, is that James will likely return to the Lakers if he comes back, with the Golden State Warriors presenting a realistic second option.” He also noted that the Warriors can currently offer only the $15.1 million non-taxpayer midlevel exception, far below James' previous salary.

That gap gives the Lakers room to be creative. While Los Angeles could technically offer James a much larger contract, league insiders do not expect that to happen. A lower-priced deal would allow the team to keep a future Hall of Famer while creating financial flexibility. More importantly, it sets up the next major challenge facing the organization: Austin Reaves' contract situation.

Austin Reaves Free Agency Remains A Major Lakers Priority

The Lakers know that keeping Austin Reaves could be just as important as bringing back James. After delivering the best season of his career, Reaves has become one of the team's most valuable players and is expected to attract serious interest when free agency arrives.

There is already growing attention around what comes next. Several teams are expected to monitor Reaves' situation closely, and franchises with available cap space could make aggressive offers. That possibility has increased the pressure on Los Angeles to create as much flexibility as possible before negotiations begin.

The Lakers can offer Reaves a five-year contract worth up to $241 million, giving them an advantage over rival teams. President of basketball operations Rob Pelinka recently said, “He started his journey here as a Laker and has made it very clear to us that he wants his journey to continue as a Laker.” If James agrees to a team-friendly contract and Reaves stays committed to Los Angeles, the Lakers would have a clearer path toward building a stronger contender around Luka Doncic for years to come.