James Harden is making headlines for reasons far away from basketball. The Cleveland Cavaliers guard was arrested early Saturday morning in Houston, Texas, and charged with unlawful carrying of weapons. According to TMZ and Harris County records, police found a handgun inside Harden's vehicle during a traffic stop. The charge is a misdemeanor, and the NBA veteran was later released on bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 22.

James Harden Arrested On Unlawful Carrying Of Weapons Charge

The arrest happened around 3:40 a.m. in downtown Houston. According to court records cited by the Houston Chronicle, officers spotted a handgun inside the Mercedes Harden was driving. Reports say the firearm was visible inside the vehicle, leading to the charge against the former NBA MVP.

Authorities have not released many additional details about the case. TMZ reported that the handgun was allegedly not being carried in a holster. Harden was taken into custody and booked before being released later the same morning. His arraignment is currently scheduled for June 22.

The story quickly gained attention because of Harden's status as one of the NBA's most recognizable players. As of now, neither Harden nor his representatives have publicly commented on the arrest. TMZ reported that requests for comment had not received a response.

James Harden's Long Houston Connection Adds Context To Arrest

For many basketball fans, Houston remains closely tied to Harden's career. While he currently plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, the city is where he spent the most successful stretch of his NBA journey and became one of the league's biggest stars.

After being traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2012, Harden spent nine seasons with the Houston Rockets. During that run, he earned multiple All-Star selections and won the NBA Most Valuable Player award for the 2017-18 season. His impact on the franchise helped make him one of the most important players in team history.

The timing of the arrest also comes shortly after the Cavaliers' season ended in the Eastern Conference Finals. While the legal process is only beginning, the case will likely remain in focus until Harden's June 22 court appearance. For now, the biggest question is whether any new details emerge before that date and how the situation affects one of basketball's most recognizable names.