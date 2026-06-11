Knicks James Dolan has shot down claims that Donald Trump fell asleep during Game 3 of the NBA Finals, insisting the US President was fully engaged throughout the contest at Madison Square Garden. The moment became a major talking point after cameras seemed to show Trump with his eyes closed during the game. It sparked backlash from some fans amid his high-profile visit to one of the biggest nights in recent Knicks history.

Donald Trump's Presence Dominates Conversation

Game 3 marked the New York Knicks' first NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden since 1999. The occasion drew huge attention, with fans packing the arena and ticket demand soaring ahead of the matchup. Trump's attendance brought strict security measures across the venue and surrounding areas. Watch parties were cancelled and other restrictions affected how some fans celebrated the game.

During the national anthem, sections of the crowd reacted with chants after the President appeared on arena screens. The reaction continued throughout the evening.

James Dolan Reacts To The Sleep Claims

Knicks owner James Dolan reacted to the controversy during an appearance on The Carton Show. Dolan, who has a longstanding friendship with Trump, slammed rumors that the President had fallen asleep. “We were talking the whole time. He wasn't sleep talking. he was very much awake, he was very much engaged,” Dolan said on The Carton Show. “That's the first sitting President of the United States to ever go to an NBA Finals. That is a huge honor. And he's a New Yorker. I mean, whatever you think about him, he's a Knicks fan. People won't agree to this, I think he's a great guy.”

Knicks Lose Game 3 Amid Superstition Talk

The Knicks lost Game 3 after entering the night having won 13 straight games on days Trump attended. While there was no connection between the two events, the loss fuelled discussion among fans desperate to see New York end its long championship drought.

Donald Trump Misses Game 4

Trump was expected to attend Game 4 but could not make the trip because of scheduling conflicts. By then, attention had shifted back to the series itself, with the Knicks facing a crucial game at home against the San Antonio Spurs.

For much of Game 4, New York looked headed for another loss. The Knicks trailed by as many as 29 points and were still down by 20 entering the fourth quarter. A second straight home loss seemed increasingly likely.

Instead, New York produced one of the biggest comebacks in NBA Finals history. The Knicks closed the game on a 28-9 run, with Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby combining for 17 points in the final quarter. After Josh Hart missed a late opportunity to put New York ahead, Anunoby tipped in a missed Brunson shot with 1.2 seconds remaining to secure a dramatic 107-106 win.

What Happens Next In The NBA Finals?

The Knicks now lead the series 3-1 and are just one win away from their first NBA championship since 1973. They need only one win from the next three games to lift the title. After completing a comeback that will be remembered for years, New York heads into the next matchup with a chance to finish one of the most memorable playoff runs in franchise history.