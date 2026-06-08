Jalen Brunson knows what is waiting for the New York Knicks in Game 3. The team is back at Madison Square Garden with a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals, and excitement is growing across New York. Yet even with a chance to move closer to a championship, Brunson is making it clear that focus remains the team's biggest goal. The Knicks have won 13 straight games and are now just two victories away from ending a 53-year championship drought. Still, Brunson is not allowing himself or his teammates to look too far ahead. Speaking before Game 3, he stressed the importance of staying locked into the present moment rather than getting caught up in the noise surrounding the series.

Jalen Brunson Urges Knicks To Ignore Distractions Before NBA Finals Game 3

Being back in New York has brought plenty of attention. During the Knicks' media session, several celebrity fans, including Fat Joe, Jadakiss, and Ben Stiller, were present. Their appearance highlighted just how much excitement has surrounded the team as the Finals return to Madison Square Garden.

Despite the extra spotlight, Brunson is staying grounded. He told reporters, "I do my best to stay present in the moment, to do the things I can to make sure my mind is right. Being mentally and physically ready every day. Trusting my work. That's what's gotten me here."

His approach reflects the mindset that has helped New York reach this point. The Knicks may hold a strong lead, but Brunson knows San Antonio remains dangerous. That respect for the opponent has become a major theme for New York as it prepares for another critical game.

Jalen Brunson's Clutch Play Continues To Lead Knicks Against Spurs

The spotlight often finds Brunson when games are on the line. Interestingly, he has not shot the ball particularly well in the Finals so far. Even so, Brunson has continued to influence winning. In Game 2, he scored eight of New York's first 13 points and later delivered the play that changed the game. After Victor Wembanyama's late turnover, Brunson drew a foul and calmly knocked down the free throw that proved to be the game winner.

Spurs guard Devin Vassell acknowledged Brunson's ability to perform under pressure. Vassell said, "Those are the moments that he lives for, especially in the fourth quarter. He is clutch; there isn't much we can change because we are forcing him to take difficult shots throughout the game."

As the series shifts to New York, Brunson's numbers may not tell the whole story. His leadership, composure, and ability to deliver in key moments have helped put the Knicks in control. With Game 3 now approaching, the biggest question is whether New York can maintain that focus and move one step closer to history.