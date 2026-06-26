Just when Indiana Fever fans were hoping for some good news, another setback has arrived. Caitlin Clark will not suit up for the Fever's game against the Los Angeles Sparks on June 27 after head coach Stephanie White confirmed that the star guard has been ruled out because of her lingering back issue. The update was first reported by ClutchPoints on X. Clark left Indiana's June 24 game against the Phoenix Mercury midway through the third quarter and never returned, raising fresh concerns about her health at a crucial stage of the season.

Caitlin Clark Ruled Out For Fever Vs Sparks After Back Injury Scare

The news came a day after Clark exited Indiana's narrow 111-109 loss to the Phoenix Mercury. With 5:15 left in the third quarter, Clark headed to the locker room because of back discomfort and was later ruled out for the rest of the contest. Before leaving, she had scored efficiently, shooting 5-of-9 from the field in around 20 minutes. Head coach Stephanie White later confirmed that Clark will also miss the upcoming road game against the Los Angeles Sparks.

After the game, White strongly criticized officiating and pointed to what she called “two cheap shots” on Clark that went uncalled. White said, “Absolutely unacceptable.” The Fever coach believed several physical plays during the Mercury matchup put Clark in dangerous situations. One of those moments came when Clark landed awkwardly following contact on a three-point attempt.

For Indiana, Clark's absence is significant. She remains the team's main playmaker and offensive engine, and losing her changes how the Fever operate on both ends of the floor. While players like Kelsey Mitchell can shoulder more responsibility, Indiana will still miss Clark's scoring and passing. The bigger question now is how long the Fever will keep their superstar sidelined as they prioritize her recovery.

Caitlin Clark's Ongoing Back Issue Continues To Concern Fever

This latest setback is not believed to be a brand-new injury. Clark has been dealing with back soreness throughout the season, and the issue has surfaced multiple times already. Because of that history, Indiana has been especially careful with her workload and recovery process.

Stephanie White has previously explained that Clark's back requires constant treatment and monitoring. The Fever have often listed her on injury reports while managing the issue behind the scenes. White and the team's medical staff are expected to continue taking a cautious approach rather than rushing her back into action.

Clark's absence matters beyond just one regular-season game. Every missed appearance affects Indiana's playoff push and also impacts the league, considering Clark's enormous influence on attendance and television ratings. For now, fans will wait for further updates, hoping the Fever star returns healthy instead of risking a more serious problem later in the season.