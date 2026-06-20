Vin Baker once had everything an NBA player could dream of. The four-time All-Star earned nearly $100 million during his career and was one of basketball's most respected forwards. But behind the success, a battle with addiction was quietly growing. Years later, Baker would find himself broke, living with his parents, and working at Starbucks before eventually making a remarkable return to the NBA. His story has resurfaced as one of the league's most powerful comeback journeys. While several former players struggled to recover after addiction affected their careers, Baker managed to rebuild his life step by step. Today, he serves as an assistant coach with the Milwaukee Bucks, proving that recovery and second chances are possible.

Vin Baker's Addiction Battle Led To Financial Collapse And A New Beginning

Speaking about his struggles, Baker told The U.S. Sun, “My struggle with alcohol began during my earliest days as a pro player and lasted until I hit rock bottom in 2011. By that point, I was broke and living at my parents' house in Old Saybrook, Connecticut, drinking a gallon of cognac a day and waiting for the alcohol to kill me.”

At one point, Baker had earned close to $100 million during his NBA career. However, addiction, gambling issues, failed investments, and financial troubles slowly drained much of that wealth. His Connecticut home entered foreclosure in 2008, and the former All-Star found himself searching for a way forward after years of decline.

The turning point came when Baker reached out to former Starbucks CEO and Seattle SuperSonics owner Howard Schultz. Schultz helped him find work and structure, giving the former NBA star an opportunity to start rebuilding his life from the ground up.

Howard Schultz's Support Helped Vin Baker Return To The NBA

Sometimes the biggest victories happen far away from the spotlight. For Baker, recovery did not begin inside an NBA arena. Instead, it started with early mornings, new responsibilities, and a willingness to begin again from scratch.

Baker eventually joined Starbucks management training and worked in stores while learning the business. Reflecting on that experience, he said, “For me to summon the strength to walk out here and get excited about retail management at Starbucks and try to provide for my family, I feel that's more heroic than being 6-11 with a fade-away jump shot.”

Years later, basketball came back into his life. The Milwaukee Bucks brought him into the organization before promoting him to assistant coach. Baker's journey is important because it goes beyond sports. It shows how quickly success can disappear, but also how determination, support, and accountability can help someone build a new future when everything seems lost.