Caitlin Clark has become one of the biggest faces in women's basketball, so fans were stunned when they could not find her on the WNBA's newly released 30th anniversary poster. The commemorative poster, created to celebrate the league's 30th season, quickly triggered backlash across social media. Many users called the omission “egregious” and even “ragebait.” While several current and former stars made the poster, Clark's absence immediately became the biggest talking point, especially because the WNBA has not publicly explained how the selections were made.

Caitlin Clark's WNBA Poster Omission Sparks Major Fan Backlash

The controversy began after fans noticed that Caitlin Clark was missing from the anniversary poster despite her enormous impact on the league since entering the WNBA as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 Draft. The poster features stars including:

A'ja Wilson

Breanna Stewart

Napheesa Collier

Kelsey Plum

Angel Reese

Nneka Ogwumike

Lisa Leslie

Becky Hammon

Dawn Staley

Sheryl Swoopes

What made the reaction even stronger was the fact that the Indiana Fever were represented on the poster, but by Sophie Cunningham instead of Clark. Fans flooded social media with criticism, with many questioning how one of the league's most recognizable players could be left out. As of now, the WNBA has not released any statement explaining the selection criteria. According to reports from the New York Post and The Indianapolis Star, the lack of transparency has only intensified the debate.

Clark's omission stands out because of what she has already accomplished in a short career. She won the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year award, set the league's single-season assists record with 337, and established rookie records with 769 points and 122 made three-pointers. Her arrival also helped the Fever set a single-season home attendance record, making her influence impossible to ignore.

Several WNBA Legends Were Also Missing From The Anniversary Poster

However, Clark was not the only notable name absent from the celebration. At first glance, fans focused almost entirely on the Fever star. But as discussions continued, another surprising detail emerged and broadened the criticism surrounding the poster.

The Indianapolis Star pointed out that several legendary players were also left off the design. That list reportedly includes Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Candace Parker, Tamika Catchings, Tina Charles and Elena Delle Donne. Their absence led many fans to question whether the issue extends beyond Clark and points to a larger problem with the selection process.

The debate arrived during another tense week involving Clark. On Wednesday, Phoenix Mercury star Alyssa Thomas made contact with Clark's throat during a game, and no foul was called at the time. The WNBA later reviewed the play and suspended Thomas for one game. With Clark once again at the center of league-wide discussions, the anniversary poster controversy has only added fuel to ongoing conversations about her treatment and recognition within the WNBA.