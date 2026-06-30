LeBron James and Luka Doncic are once again dominating NBA conversations, but this time, fans are talking about a viral meme. Soon after reports confirmed that LeBron would leave the Los Angeles Lakers after the 2025-26 season, social media exploded with posts showing Luka looking emotional. One particular clip quickly went viral, leaving many fans wondering whether it showed Luka's actual reaction. The answer is simple: the LeBron news is real, but the Luka reaction video is not.

Viral Luka Doncic Meme Is Edited, But LeBron James' Lakers Exit Is Real

The viral post was shared by the parody account @NBAMemes and shows edited clips of Luka Doncic appearing shocked and emotional after hearing about LeBron James leaving the Lakers. However, the video is not genuine footage of Luka reacting in real time. It was created purely for humor and entertainment as part of NBA meme culture.

What is true, though, is the major NBA news behind the meme. ESPN senior NBA insider Shams Charania reported on June 30 that LeBron James informed the Lakers, through Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, that he plans to continue playing in the NBA but with another team during the 2026-27 season. ESPN reported that James told the franchise it could move on without him.

The decision officially ends LeBron's eight-year run with the Lakers, a period that included the franchise's 2020 NBA championship. While fans continue sharing memes online, attention is now shifting toward what comes next for both LeBron and the Lakers.

Luka Doncic Is Now Expected To Lead The Lakers Into A New Era

The Lakers' future has been a major talking point for months. Even before LeBron's decision became public, many around the league believed the organization was preparing for life after its longtime superstar. The franchise's recent moves had already hinted that a transition was coming.

With LeBron departing, Luka Doncic now becomes the undisputed face of the Lakers. Reports have suggested that the organization wants to build its roster around the Slovenian star moving forward. LeBron, meanwhile, is expected to enter free agency in search of another championship opportunity. No next destination has been confirmed yet.

The viral meme may have given fans a laugh, but it also highlights just how significant LeBron's exit is for the NBA. One era in Los Angeles has ended, and another appears ready to begin with Luka leading the way. That is exactly why this story matters so much.