Days after LaMelo Ball's blockbuster trade from the Charlotte Hornets to the Minnesota Timberwolves, a clip from ESPN's First Take started making rounds online. In the segment, Perkins defended Ball against years of criticism, saying the star guard has been unfairly judged. The viral clip quickly sparked fresh debate among fans, with many wondering whether Perkins actually made those comments and what prompted such a strong defense.

Kendrick Perkins Defended LaMelo Ball On First Take Following Timberwolves Trade

The viral clip is genuine. ESPN's official First Take X account shared the segment in which Kendrick Perkins strongly backed LaMelo Ball following his move to Minnesota. During the discussion, Perkins argued that Ball has received excessive criticism throughout his NBA career despite being one of the league's most exciting young players.

Perkins said LaMelo has been “called a clown” and “treated like he's a criminal.” The former NBA champion suggested that criticism directed at Ball often goes too far. The discussion came as analysts revisited Ball's career after the Hornets traded him to the Timberwolves in a major offseason move.

The comments also reopened old debates surrounding Ball's reputation. While supporters see him as a creative star who brings excitement to the game, critics often point to injuries, inconsistent team success and questionable decisions on and off the court. Much of that criticism intensified earlier this year, bringing back a controversy that still divides NBA fans.

Nick Wright's “Clown” Comment Added Fuel To The LaMelo Ball Debate

LaMelo Ball has rarely been a player who sits quietly in the background. Whether it is a no-look pass, a deep three-pointer or a headline away from the court, the Timberwolves guard almost always attracts attention. That spotlight, however, has not always been positive.

The biggest criticism came during the 2026 NBA Play-In Tournament. After Charlotte's elimination loss to the Miami Heat, FS1 analyst Nick Wright criticized Ball on First Things First, saying, “That young man is a clown, and has been a clown forever and will never not be a clown.” Wright pointed to what he viewed as a pattern of immaturity, reckless play and previous off-court incidents.

The comments sparked immediate reactions. Lonzo Ball defended his younger brother on social media, while LaVar Ball publicly pushed back against Wright's remarks. Former NBA player Raymond Felton also criticized the personal nature of the attack. Wright later softened his wording but maintained concerns about Ball's maturity. With LaMelo now beginning a new chapter in Minnesota alongside Anthony Edwards, the debate over talent versus reputation is unlikely to disappear anytime soon. And that is exactly why Perkins' defense has once again become a major talking point across the NBA world.