A new video featuring Clavicular and Alice Rosenblum has gone viral on X after showing the streamer confronting the content creator over her old claims involving Bronny James. The clip, shared on July 1, 2026, brings back a controversy that first made headlines in late 2025. While the post presents the exchange as fresh drama, the facts behind the story have already been publicly discussed, and the latest video mainly revisits those earlier claims.

Clavicular Revisits Alice Rosenblum's Bronny James DM Claims

The viral clip shows Clavicular speaking with Alice Rosenblum during what appears to be an outdoor livestream or interview at night. He questions her about the screenshots she previously shared after claiming that Bronny James had messaged her. Alice responds while explaining her side, and the conversation quickly turns into a tense exchange. The X post from @viewsceo frames the moment as Clavicular “pressing” Alice over the old controversy.

The story goes back to November 2025, when Alice publicly claimed during a livestream that both LeBron James and Bronny James were in her Instagram DMs. After people questioned her statement, she shared screenshots as proof. Those screenshots showed something very different. Alice had sent the first message by writing, “Hey.” Bronny replied with a short greeting, and the conversation ended without any flirting or further messages. Yahoo and BasketNews both reported that the screenshots did not support her original claim.

That earlier incident quickly became a talking point online because the evidence contradicted what Alice had suggested. The latest clip does not reveal any new messages or fresh information. Instead, it revisits an old controversy that continues to generate views whenever it returns to social media.

Why The Bronny James Story Is Trending Again In 2026

The renewed attention comes largely because Clavicular regularly creates livestream content built around difficult conversations, internet drama, and creator rivalries. Alice has appeared alongside him several times before, making their interactions familiar to viewers who follow influencer content.

This latest discussion also connects two very different audiences. Bronny James remains a public figure because of his NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers and his connection to LeBron James, while Alice Rosenblum is known for viral online clips and social media appearances. Bringing those names together naturally attracts attention, even when the story itself is not new.

Viewed as a fact check, the viral post does not uncover a fresh scandal. It simply revisits an incident that was already addressed months earlier through the released screenshots. The clip serves as another example of how older internet stories can return to the spotlight when popular creators discuss them again.