Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham continue to prove that their popularity goes far beyond the basketball court. A recent report circulating on social media claims that the Indiana Fever teammates currently hold the top two spots in WNBA jersey sales and together account for a staggering 71% of league merchandise sales in that category. While the exact figure has not been officially confirmed by the WNBA or Fanatics, there is little doubt that Clark and Cunningham have become two of the league's biggest attractions and are playing a major role in the WNBA's rapid growth.

Caitlin Clark And Sophie Cunningham Continue To Drive WNBA Merchandise Sales

The latest claim regarding Clark and Cunningham's jersey sales gained traction through social media accounts, including TheseLeagues and Sportskeeda Basketball. According to those reports, the Fever duo is responsible for 71% of WNBA jersey sales. Although the precise percentage has not been officially verified by the league, both players have consistently ranked among the WNBA's top merchandise sellers.

Caitlin Clark's impact on women's basketball has been impossible to ignore since entering the league in 2024. The former Iowa star has boosted television ratings, attendance numbers and merchandise sales across the WNBA. Cunningham, meanwhile, has seen her own popularity soar thanks to her energetic style of play, strong personality and memorable moments defending teammates on the court.

The numbers, even if unofficial, highlight a larger story. Star players often become the driving force behind professional sports leagues, and the WNBA is no exception. Clark and Cunningham have clearly connected with fans in a big way, which naturally leads to larger conversations about player marketing, league growth and how stars are promoted and protected.

Caitlin Clark Effect Continues To Reshape The WNBA Landscape

Sometimes a player's influence extends far beyond points and assists. The excitement surrounding Clark and Cunningham has created a new level of fan engagement, and every sold-out arena or sold-out jersey only adds to that momentum.

Official merchandise partner Fanatics has repeatedly reported that Clark remains the WNBA's top jersey seller. Multiple reports from outlets including Yahoo Sports and Fox News have also highlighted the massive increase in merchandise sales and television viewership since Clark entered the league. Cunningham's popularity has also surged, particularly following several high-profile moments during Fever games that resonated strongly with fans.

Whether the exact 71% figure ultimately proves accurate or not, the bigger message remains clear. Fans are investing heavily in players they feel connected to, and Clark and Cunningham are currently leading that charge. Their influence is helping the WNBA reach new audiences, grow revenue and strengthen its future, which is why discussions about their impact continue to dominate conversations around the league.