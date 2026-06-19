Kendrick Perkins is taking on a new challenge, and this one will keep him connected to both basketball and education. The ESPN analyst and former NBA champion has agreed to become the general manager of Jackson State's men's basketball program. The announcement was confirmed by ESPN on Friday, adding another major chapter to Perkins' post-playing career while keeping him involved with the sport he knows so well.

The move comes as Jackson State looks to strengthen its basketball program after a difficult 12-21 season. Perkins will work closely with head coach Trey Johnson and athletic director Ashley Robinson. Besides helping the team, he will also have a role connected to the university's broadcast and journalism program, giving students access to his experience in sports media.

Kendrick Perkins Accepts Jackson State GM Role To Help Basketball Program

According to ESPN, Kendrick Perkins finalized the position after working closely with Trey Johnson and Ashley Robinson. The former NBA center said the opportunity was about more than basketball. It was also about giving back to the community and helping young people grow through sports and education.

Speaking to ESPN, Perkins said, “I'm thankful for this opportunity to impact young lives and pour back into my community.” His involvement is expected to extend beyond roster building, as he will also contribute to the school's broadcast and journalism efforts.

The hiring arrives at an important time for Jackson State. The Tigers have not reached the NCAA Tournament since 2007, the same year Johnson played for the program. With Perkins now joining the leadership group, the school hopes to build momentum for the future while creating more opportunities for student-athletes and aspiring media professionals.

Kendrick Perkins Joins Growing List Of NBA Stars Working With College Programs

This latest move places Perkins among several current and former NBA players who have accepted roles at college basketball programs. More former professionals are stepping into leadership positions, bringing their knowledge and connections directly to campuses across the country.

Names such as Shaquille O'Neal at Sacramento State, Stephen Curry at Davidson, John Wall at Howard, and Damian Lillard at Weber State have all become involved with college programs in different ways. Their presence has helped attract attention and create new opportunities for schools and athletes.

Perkins brings a strong résumé to Jackson State. He played 14 NBA seasons and won the 2007-08 NBA championship with the Boston Celtics. Since joining ESPN in 2019, he has become one of the network's most recognizable analysts. Now, with responsibilities in both media and college basketball, Perkins is stepping into a role that could have a lasting impact on Jackson State's future.