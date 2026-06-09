Donald Trump was expected to make history at Madison Square Garden on Monday night. Instead, his NBA Finals appearance quickly became one of the biggest talking points of the evening. While the New York Knicks battled the San Antonio Spurs in Game 3, social media users focused on the president after cameras appeared to show him with his eyes closed inside a luxury suite. The attention grew even larger after fans at the arena reacted loudly when Trump appeared on the big screen before tip-off. By the end of the night, clips from the game had spread across social media, leading to jokes and debate about whether the 79-year-old president had briefly dozed off during one of basketball's biggest events.

Donald Trump's Sleep Rumors During NBA Finals Game 3 Draw White House Response

Trump attended Game 3 at Madison Square Garden alongside his granddaughter Kai Trump, Knicks owner James Dolan, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. His appearance marked the first time a sitting U.S. president attended an NBA Finals game.

The crowd reaction was mixed throughout the night. During the national anthem, Trump was shown on the arena video boards and received loud boos from sections of the crowd, though some fans also responded with chants of “USA.” After the game, Trump told reporters, “It was, I think, mostly cheers,” offering his own view of the reception.

As videos from the suite circulated online, many social media users claimed Trump appeared to be asleep. The discussion became so widespread that the White House stepped in. Speaking to TMZ, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said, “President Trump made history as the first sitting President to attend an NBA Finals game. The President watched every moment of a highly competitive, entertaining contest from James Dolan's suite, joined by talented members of his Cabinet.”

Donald Trump's NBA Finals Visit Became Bigger Than The Game Itself

For much of the evening, the spotlight extended beyond the court. Security around Madison Square Garden was significantly increased because of the president's attendance. Fans passed through multiple checkpoints and airport-style screening before entering the arena, while Secret Service agents and NYPD officers were stationed throughout the venue.

Meanwhile, the basketball action delivered its own drama. The Spurs spoiled the Knicks' homecoming with a 115-111 victory, cutting New York's series lead to 2-1. Yet much of the postgame conversation centered on Trump, the crowd reaction and the online debate that followed.

Attention is now shifting to Game 4 at Madison Square Garden. However, ESPN senior NBA insider Shams Charania has reported that Trump is not expected to attend because of scheduling commitments. Whether he returns or not, his Game 3 appearance has already become one of the most talked-about moments of this year's NBA Finals.