Dillon Brooks somehow became part of the Los Angeles Lakers' playoff loss without even stepping on the court. During Game 4 against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena, Brooks sat courtside directly under the basket while the Lakers fought to keep their season alive. Because of his long-running history with LeBron James, fans quickly noticed the moment online. Things became even louder after Brooks later shared an unexpected opinion about James' NBA future following the Lakers' elimination.

Dillon Brooks Trolls Lakers' Courtside During OKC Thunder's Game 4 Playoff Win

The strange moment happened during the Lakers' 115-110 loss to the Thunder in Game 4. Oklahoma City completed a 4-0 series sweep and ended Los Angeles' season on Monday night. But while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder handled business on the floor, Brooks still found a way to become part of the story from the sidelines.

As shown by Bleacher Report, Brooks was seated directly under the basket where several key Lakers possessions happened late in the game. Every drive, missed layup, and pressure moment near that side of the court came with Brooks sitting just a few feet away. Considering his past issues with LeBron James and the Lakers, fans saw it as another attempt to get inside their heads.

Brooks has built his NBA image around pressure, trash talk, and uncomfortable moments. His famous feud with LeBron started during the 2023 playoffs when he called James “old” and said he liked to “poke bears.” Back then, the Lakers beat Memphis, and LeBron got the final word. This time, though, Brooks watched Los Angeles get eliminated without even needing to play. That awkward courtside appearance later became the perfect setup for his comments about LeBron's future.

Dillon Brooks Stirs LeBron James' Retirement Talk After Lakers' Exit Against Thunder

Even though Brooks has spent years challenging LeBron publicly, his tone changed after the Lakers' playoff loss. Before revealing what he really thought, Brooks first watched the game quietly from courtside while social media continued reacting to his presence around the Lakers' bench and basket area throughout the night.

Later, Brooks spoke to Kelly Iko of Yahoo Sports and gave a surprisingly respectful take on James' future. Brooks said, “I don't think it's his last year. I think he got one more in him. I watched him when I was in the NBA, when I was a kid in high school. He's got a phenomenal career and battled everybody and done it at a high level throughout. It's been amazing to watch overall, a pleasure to battle against him.”

The comments were very different from Brooks' older statements about LeBron being “old” and overrated. Still, fans noticed that Brooks managed to mix respect with another small jab by showing up courtside during the Lakers' elimination game. Whether intentional or not, Brooks once again found a way to keep himself connected to LeBron James and the Lakers at one of their toughest moments this season.