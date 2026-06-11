The San Antonio Spurs are now one loss away from elimination, but the biggest talking point after Game 4 is no longer just the collapse. A newly surfaced replay angle has fans questioning whether Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox was fouled by OG Anunoby during the game's most important play. With less than 20 seconds left and San Antonio leading by one, Fox drove for a layup that was blocked. Moments later, the New York Knicks scored the winning basket and took a commanding 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals series. What looked like a clean defensive stop in real time has now become one of the most debated moments of the Finals. The fresh angle appears to show contact on Fox's wrist during the shot attempt, leaving many Spurs fans wondering whether a whistle should have changed the outcome of the game.

De'Aaron Fox And OG Anunoby Play Becomes Major Talking Point After Game 4

The controversy began on the possession that effectively decided the game. Instead of holding the ball and forcing the Knicks to foul, Fox attacked the basket. Anunoby met him at the rim and blocked the attempt before racing back into the play that eventually helped New York secure the win.

After the game, a new replay angle circulated online and quickly gained attention. The footage appears to show Anunoby making contact with Fox's wrist during the block attempt. However, several viewers pointed out that Anunoby may have already touched the ball before the wrist contact happened, which would make the play legal under NBA rules.

That detail is what has fueled the debate. Some Spurs supporters believe the contact should have resulted in free throws, while others argue officials made the correct call. Regardless of where fans stand, the replay has added another layer to a game already remembered for one of the biggest blown leads in recent Finals history.

Spurs Face Tough Reality After De'Aaron Fox Decision In Final Seconds

The discussion around the replay has almost overshadowed another important fact. San Antonio still had control of the situation before the controversial play unfolded. A different decision in those final seconds could have changed the entire ending.

Had Fox simply kept dribbling and forced New York to foul, the Spurs likely would have gone to the free-throw line with a chance to extend their lead. Instead, the possession opened the door for the Knicks to steal momentum and eventually steal the game.

Now, the Spurs must move forward quickly. They trail the series 3-1 despite being competitive throughout the Finals and holding significant leads in multiple games. Game 5 at home will test the team's focus and resilience. Whether fans remember this game for the missed call or the missed opportunity, the result has left San Antonio with no room for error.