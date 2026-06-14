Jalen Brunson has reached the top of the NBA mountain, and Charles Barkley believes his journey makes the achievement even more special. Just days after leading the New York Knicks to an NBA Championship and winning Finals MVP, Brunson received massive praise from the Hall of Famer. Barkley pointed to one decision above all others, the money Brunson chose not to take. Before becoming the face of a championship team, Brunson entered free agency after beginning his career with the Dallas Mavericks. Several teams showed interest, but he chose New York and believed the franchise could build something special around him. That decision is now paying off in the biggest way possible.

Charles Barkley's $100 Million Message on Jalen Brunson's Knicks Decision

Speaking after the Knicks clinched the title, Barkley explained why Brunson deserves more recognition. While many stars chase the largest possible contract, Brunson took a different path. According to Barkley, that choice helped create the roster that eventually won a championship.

“I want to give him some credit,” Barkley said. “I said, it's the greatest free agent signing in NBA history, but also he took so much criticism for guys when he took a hundred million dollars less so they could go out and get other players.”

Barkley continued by highlighting the bigger picture behind Brunson's decision. “A hundred million dollars is a lot of money, but he wanted them to go out and get him some help, and they went on and got him some help, and they are the World Champs.” His comments quickly became one of the biggest talking points following New York's title victory.

That praise reflects more than one championship moment. It also shines a light on a long-term commitment Brunson made to winning. And when looking at the numbers, Barkley's argument becomes even stronger.

Jalen Brunson's Contract Sacrifice Helped Build a Championship Team

At first, Brunson signed a four-year, $104 million deal with the Knicks after leaving Dallas. Later, he agreed to a four-year, $156.5 million extension before becoming eligible for a much larger contract worth around $269 million over five years.

By avoiding the maximum deal, Brunson gave New York greater financial flexibility. That extra room allowed the Knicks to strengthen the roster and surround their star guard with more talent. Years later, those moves helped turn the team into NBA champions.

Now, Brunson isn't just an NBA Champion, Finals MVP, but also kind of the flag of a winning mindset in New York. His whole story matters because it shows, sometimes the biggest victory is really born from putting the team ahead of everything else. So, as the Knicks celebrate their championship, Barkley's words kinda land like a reminder that one selfless decision, helped shape history, for real.