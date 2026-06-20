Caitlin Clark and Nike finally delivered one of the most anticipated moments in women's basketball this week. The Indiana Fever star's first signature sneaker, the Caitlin 1, was officially unveiled after months of anticipation. While fans celebrated the release, the conversation quickly shifted in another direction as analysts Alicia Jay and Erica L. Ayala called on Nike to revisit some of the most iconic signature shoes in WNBA history.

Their comments came during a recent episode of We Need to Talk, where both analysts reflected on legendary sneakers worn by women's basketball stars years before Clark entered the league. As excitement around the Caitlin 1 continues to grow, many believe it could also be the perfect opportunity to honor the pioneers who helped build the signature shoe market.

Caitlin Clark's Nike Debut Has Analysts Asking for Lisa Leslie and Sheryl Swoopes Retro Releases

During the show, Alicia Jay made it clear which sneaker she wants back on store shelves. She said, “My first signature shoe was the Lisa Leslie Nike Total Air 9. Bring these shoes back. I need to see some of these on the shelves. Let's do a small run of each one of these shoes because I need a new pair.”

Erica L. Ayala quickly agreed and shared her own favorites from Sheryl Swoopes' famous collection. She said, “100%. Because I could tell you right now. I know exactly what size I wear. The Swoopes 3 and the Swoopes 4, probably like the 2, 3, and 4 for sure. I'll probably go ahead and get the whole collection. But I'm telling you, the 3 and the 4, that's what I used to hoop in. So, I'm with you there.”

Their comments highlight a growing feeling among longtime basketball fans. While Clark's arrival has brought fresh attention to women's basketball sneakers, many believe the stars who helped create that path deserve renewed recognition. That story begins decades before the Caitlin 1 ever existed.

Sheryl Swoopes and Lisa Leslie Helped Build the WNBA Signature Shoe Legacy

Long before Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu, or A'ja Wilson became household names, Sheryl Swoopes made history with Nike. In October 1995, she became the first female basketball player to receive a signature sneaker. Nike eventually released seven Air Swoopes models, creating the longest signature shoe run by a women's basketball player.

Lisa Leslie followed with the Nike Total Air 9 in 1998. Inspired by luxury fashion, the shoe featured quilted leather details, silver accents, and Leslie's jersey number. It was one of the most premium women's basketball sneakers of its time and showed Nike's commitment to building women's basketball stars into major brands.

Now the spotlight returns to Clark. Nike says the Caitlin 1 features its new Opticast upper along with an Air Zoom Turbo unit and Cushlon foam for support and comfort. When the shoe launches on October 1 for $140 in North America, it will represent more than a new release. It will be another chapter in a story started by legends like Sheryl Swoopes and Lisa Leslie nearly three decades ago.